IPL 2026: GT's Discipline Can Stop RR's Juggernaut, Says Aakash Chopra

As the Gujarat Titans (GT) gear up to face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Qualifier 2 of the 2026 Indian Premier League in New Chandigarh on Friday, former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra believes GT have the discipline and structure to stop the strong momentum of the RR in the second qualifier. He said GT's ideal strategy should be to bat first and post a 200-plus total. Chopra praised the Titans for functioning as a well-organised unit where every player understands and executes their role calmly. Rather than depending on individual stars, GT rely on disciplined bowling, sharp fielding, and smart batting decisions, making them a difficult side to break down.

Chopra on GT's Winning Formula

"Gujarat Titans should have a clear plan heading into the second qualifier: bat first and put 200-plus runs on the board. They may not have the most glamorous or star-studded lineup, but they are a very disciplined unit. Every player knows their role, and they execute it without panic. They don't rely on one or two match-winners. Instead, they win as a team, through smart bowling changes, tight fielding, and calculated batting. That kind of discipline can be very hard to break. So, there is a real possibility that this Rajasthan Royals juggernaut can be stopped by GT. If any team can do it, it does not get overwhelmed by big names and sticks to the basics," Chopra on Star Sports.

High Stakes in Qualifier 2

Powered by a sensational batting masterclass from teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals stormed into IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 with a commanding 47-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. Overall, RR and Gujarat Titans have faced each other 10 times in IPL history, with GT holding a dominant edge with seven wins, while the Royals have emerged victorious on three occasions.

The winner of Qualifier 2 will take on defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad. (ANI)

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