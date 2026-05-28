Kazipet Rail Unit To Build 200 Intercity Trains In Next 5 Years

The Indian Railways' rail manufacturing unit in Kazipet nears completion. This versatile rolling stock facility is set to manufacture 200 intercity trains over the next five years. The Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, reviewed the plans to operationalise the Kazipet Rail Manufacturing Unit today, along with senior officials.

Affordable Shuttle Services for Intercity Travel

According to the Ministry of Railways, these trains will be deployed throughout the country for short-distance travel. They will have frequent stops. These trains will typically run for about 300 km. Each trip will have many stops so that the citizens can commute between towns and cities. Be it students going for higher education in their adjacent towns, or common people commuting for their health and work needs. These trains will give the people a new, affordable option for intercity travel.

These intercity trains will be like shuttle services connecting adjacent towns across India. With the production of these trains, a large amount of local traffic is likely to move to railways from roads.

Modern Features and Specifications

The intercity trains will be equipped with modern features like automatic door closing, superior ventilation and a safe coach design with a 20-coach configuration. There will be two toilets in every coach, one at each end, as per the ministry.

In addition, these intercity trains will have modern jerk-free couplers and bogies. These trains will be designed to run at 130 kmph.

Energy-Efficient and Eco-Friendly

The trains will also have regenerative braking. It means that when the train applies the brakes, it will become a generator of electricity and feed the regenerated electricity back into the grid. It is, therefore, energy efficient.

This is a greener mode of transport and will have significantly less carbon emissions vis-a-vis road transport. The introduction of such a large fleet by the railways will increase the green and clean transport capacity across the country. (ANI)

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