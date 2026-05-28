Sacred Relics Of Buddha's Disciples From MP To Be Taken To Mongolia

Sacred Relics Journey to Mongolia

Madhya Pradesh Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday said that the sacred relics of Lord Buddha's two chief disciples, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana, will be taken to Mongolia today for the forthcoming exposition of the sacred relics in Mongolia from June 1 to 10.

Speaking to ANI, he said that the sacred relics were taken to Cambodia and Thailand, where lakhs of devotees paid their respects, and now they are being taken to Mongolia. "Earlier, the sacred relics were also taken to Cambodia and Thailand, where lakhs of people took darshan. Now, the sacred relics are being taken to Mongolia," he said.

He added, "Madhya Pradesh feels deeply honoured and proud because the sacred relics of Sariputta Ji and Maha Moggallana Ji are only available in Sanchi within our country. Therefore, Madhya Pradesh takes great pride in this."

Significance of the Disciples

Meanwhile, among the disciples of the Buddha, Arahant Sariputta and Arahant Maha Moggallana occupy a uniquely exalted place. Revered as the two chief disciples of the Buddha, they symbolise the perfect balance between wisdom and spiritual accomplishment.

Strengthening India-Mongolia Spiritual Ties

Their exposition in Mongolia will rekindle memories of the deeply emotional and transformative exposition of the holy relics of the Buddha held in Mongolia in 2022, an event that left an indelible impression on the hearts of the Mongolian people. The arrival of the sacred relics can inspire younger generations to reconnect with values of compassion, humility, discipline and inner peace at a time when societies across the world face anxiety, material excess and cultural dislocation. India and Mongolia together possess the ability to shape a meaningful global conversation around these values.

The sharing of sacred Buddhist heritage has already emerged as a major pillar of India-Mongolia relations. As Mongolian devotees gather once again with folded hands, prayer flags and hearts filled with devotion, the relics will symbolise not only the enduring presence of the Dhamma but also the spiritual continuity linking India and Mongolia across centuries. (ANI)

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