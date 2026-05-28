Eid Al Adha Made Extra Special For UAE Workers With Raffle Draws, Colourful Dances

Colourful dance performances, board games and a raffle draw that gave away several prizes marked Eid Al Adha celebrations for workers across 30 locations in the UAE. Organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (Mohre) along with partners and sponsors, the event gave workers in the country a golden chance to celebrate their day off.

In a video shared by Mohre on social media, the workers can be seen enjoying the performances, swaying to popular music by singers and winning shopping vouchers and mobile phones through raffle draws and games. While some workers participated in a fiercely fought tug of war, others participated in games on the stage to win prizes.

Held under the theme 'Our Workers' Happiness, the Joy of Our Eid', the event was part of Mohre's efforts to help promote happiness among workers and enhance their wellbeing and quality of life.

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Earlier this month, the ministry called on private sector companies and labour accommodations wishing to have their workers participate in the events to register and then selected the most suitable events based on their timings and locations.

Companies around the country that participated also organized their own events on the sidelines of the ministry's programme, highlighting the deeply rooted commitment to social responsibility, and a culture of caring for workers and ensuring their social participation.

To enhance social inclusion of workers

The celebratory events were organized by Mohre in collaboration with its partners in federal and local government entities, including the Ministry of Interior; Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security; General Headquarters of Police departments across the country; municipalities all around the UAE; AD Ports Group; and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

Mohsin Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection and Compliance at Mohre, said that the ministry continues to implement its strategy to“strengthen communication with workers, engage them in events and celebrations around the country, and enhance their social inclusion.”

He added that workers are a key component of the labour market and a fundamental pillar in the UAE's journey of development and leadership.

Dalal Alshehhi, Mohre's Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection, said,“Celebrating workers on all occasions and holidays is a persistent commitment for the Ministry. This approach has helped promote happiness among workers, enhance their wellbeing and quality of life, and boost their confidence in their role and level of achievement. It has notably strengthened stability in the work environment and rendered the labour market considerably more attractive.”

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