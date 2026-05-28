Important Notice To Long-Term Shareholders Of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) And Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX): Grabar Law Office Is Investigating Claims On Your Behalf

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Commvault shares between April 29, 2025, to January 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to Commvault's projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants' statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company's new net ARR growth. Moreover, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault's ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company's ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Commvault shares between April 29, 2025, to January 26, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#CVLT #Commvault $CVLT

LKQ CORPORATION (NASDAQ: LKQ):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of investors of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) . The investigation concerns whether certain officers of the company have breached their fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) shares prior to February 27, 2023, and still hold shares today, you should visit , contact Joshua H. Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085 . You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost you whatsoever.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities class action alleges that LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), through certain of its senior executives, misled investors regarding the performance and risks associated with its $2.1 billion acquisition of Uni-Select, including the FinishMaster business. According to the securities fraud complaint, LKQ Corporation, through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) FinishMaster was losing major customers even before the acquisition closed; (2) the business was unable to maintain market share amid increasing competition; (3) integration efforts were not producing the expected revenue or margin benefits; and (4) competitive pricing pressure was eroding profitability . As a result, it is alleged that LKQ's reported financial strength and growth prospects were materially overstated. Investors only began to learn the truth through a series of disclosures between April 2024 and July 2025, when LKQ cut financial guidance multiple times; reported missed revenue and margin targets; admitted that FinishMaster had been losing customers since before the acquisition; and disclosed ongoing market share losses due to competitive pricing pressure.

PHREESIA, INC. (NYSE: PHR):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares prior to May 8, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. Alternatively, if you purchased Phreesia shares between May 8, 2025, to March 30, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

Phreesia provides an integrated healthcare technology platform that combines software, payment, and patient engagement solutions designed to help healthcare organizations improve access to care, affordability, administrative efficiency, and patient outcomes. Phreesia generates revenue through three primary business segments: (1) Subscription and related services, which provide recurring software and workflow solutions to healthcare providers; (2) Payment solutions, which include payment processing and financing-related services designed to help providers accelerate collections and cash flow; and (3) Network Solutions, which enables life sciences companies and other organizations to deliver personalized and compliant patient and provider engagement through Phreesia's platform.

WHY? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Phreesia was experiencing slowing demand and diminished visibility into key revenue streams; (2) the Company's Network Solutions segment was facing weakened pharmaceutical marketing commitments; and (3) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about Phreesia's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis and were materially false and misleading at all relevant times when made.

WHAT CAN YOU DO NOW? If you purchased Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE: PHR) shares prior to May 8, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit , contact Joshua Grabar at ..., or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Alternatively, if you purchased Phreesia shares between May 8, 2025, to March 30, 2026, you can participate in the class action.

#PHR #Phreesia $PHR

POWER SOLUTIONS INTERNATIONAL, INC. (NASDAQ: PSIX):

WHAT IS HAPPENING? Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Power Solutions International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSIX). The investigation concerns whether Power Solutions and certain of its executives breached their fiduciary duties.

WHY? According to a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Power Solutions (NASDAQ: PSIX); through certain of its officers, failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company overstated its ability to capture sales demand for its power systems solutions, particularly within the data center market; (2) the Company understated the impact of its enhancements to manufacturing capacity to meet demand within the data center market, including the expected costs and the nature of the related“inefficiencies”; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: ...