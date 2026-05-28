Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father Thanks CJI, Media After Giribala Singh's Anticipatory Bail Cancelled

MENAFN - IANS) Greater Noida, May 28 (IANS) Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, on Thursday thanked the media, the people of India, and Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for supporting the family in their fight for justice after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail of her mother-in-law and former judge Giribala Singh.

Talking to IANS, Sharma said: "First of all, I would like to thank my media friends and all Indians who have supported us in this fight for justice. I would also like to thank the Chief Justice of India. All of them have taken the necessary steps and set an example that no one is above the law."

He described the High Court's Wednesday decision as significant and said it would inspire confidence among people seeking justice.

"The High Court decision is very important. In the fight for justice, this will serve as an example for others as well,” he added.

Expressing concern over increasing dowry-related deaths, Sharma said society must come together to address the issue.

“Dowry death is a matter of great concern nowadays. We will have to come out of this,” he said.

Sharma also expressed confidence in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), saying he believes the agency will conduct a fair and unbiased probe into the matter.

"I have full faith in the CBI. They have solved previous cases too, and I believe they will deliver justice in this case as well," he told IANS.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the high-profile dowry death case, the CBI detained retired district judge Giribala Singh from her Bhopal residence in connection with the alleged suicide of her daughter-in-law and subsequently arrested her.

A CBI team, backed by a heavy police force, reached Giribala Singh's residence in the Katara Hills area early in the day. Local police barricaded the entire locality and restricted public movement during the arrest proceedings.

The arrest came a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail granted to Giribala Singh.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her matrimonial home on May 12, five months after her marriage to Singh's son Samarth Singh on December 9, 2025.

Giribala Singh had approached a Bhopal sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail two days after the incident. The 10th Additional Sessions Judge, Bhopal, granted her bail on May 15, citing her age and money transfers to the deceased.

However, in a 17-page order passed on Wednesday, a vacation bench of Justice Devnarayan Mishra quashed the bail, observing that the trial court failed to properly examine crucial material facts. The High Court noted that WhatsApp chats and statements by Twisha's family indicated the allegations were not limited only to her husband, Samarth Singh.

“From the WhatsApp chats also, it cannot be said that the allegations are only against Samarth Singh,” the court observed. It said several important aspects were overlooked while granting relief to Giribala Singh.

The court said the allegations required deeper scrutiny under Sections 80(2), 85 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Twisha's family alleged that both Giribala Singh and her son harassed Twisha and pressured her to terminate her pregnancy. The court noted it was an admitted fact that Twisha had terminated her pregnancy.

While the post-mortem report stated the cause of death was antemortem hanging by ligature, the High Court noted six to seven additional injuries on Twisha's body, including injuries on her left arm, finger and head.