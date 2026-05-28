Biomerica Lands A $1.75 Million CDMO Master Services Agreement For IVD Diagnostic Development

IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA), a developer and manufacturer of diagnostic test systems and CDMO services provider, today announced it has entered into a Master Services Agreement (MSA) with a confidential life sciences company to develop proprietary in vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays. The engagement carries an initial contract development target fee of over $1.75 million, to be earned across multiple Statements of Work (SOWs) under the MSA. Biomerica was chosen following a competitive evaluation in which multiple CDMO organizations were assessed.

The MSA establishes an initial three-year term with automatic one-year renewals. All development work will be performed at Biomerica's FDA-licensed, ISO 13485-certified facility in Irvine, California. Revenue will be recognized on a milestone-completion basis as individual SOW deliverables are accepted.

CDMO STRATEGY AND REVENUE CONTEXT

This CDMO engagement is a direct expression of the same ELISA-based assay development expertise that underpins Biomerica's own inFoods® IBS technology platform - using capabilities built and refined over more than 40 years. The Company is not pivoting from its core focus; rather, it is monetizing its established infrastructure and scientific capabilities in a capital-efficient, parallel revenue stream. inFoods® IBS remains Biomerica's primary commercial priority.

The development work is designed to be completed by Biomerica's existing team of research scientists using the Company's existing equipment and infrastructure. This capital-light structure is expected to require minimal incremental costs, creating meaningful operating leverage as the CDMO program scales.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

“Biomerica's primary mission remains the commercialization of inFoods® IBS - a clinically validated, precision diagnostic that we believe has the potential to transform how IBS is managed for millions of patients. At the same time, the scientific infrastructure, regulatory expertise, and ELISA development capabilities we have built to bring inFoods to market are now generating direct revenue through our CDMO business.

The $1.75 million in initial development fees provides near-term revenue visibility and demonstrates that the capabilities Biomerica has built over more than 40 years - in assay development, regulatory compliance, and IVD manufacturing - have direct commercial value beyond our own product pipeline.”

- Zack Irani, Chief Executive Officer, Biomerica, Inc.

The identity of the partner organization is not being disclosed at this time pursuant to confidentiality obligations.

ABOUT BIOMERICA, INC.

Biomerica, Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRA) is a global biomedical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic test systems and provides integrated CDMO services for the healthcare market. The Company specializes in immunoassay-based technologies, including ELISA and lateral flow platforms, with more than 40 years of expertise in assay development, manufacturing, and regulatory compliance. Biomerica holds ISO 13485 certification, is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and has supported regulatory submissions in multiple jurisdictions including FDA 510(k) clearances and EU IVDR registrations. The Company's flagship inFoods® IBS product is a precision diagnostic-guided therapy validated in a landmark multicenter clinical trial published in Gastroenterology. For more information, visit and