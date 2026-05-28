Farmstead 1868 Announces 2026 Cazenovia Lavender Festival With Live Music, Workshops, Food Trucks, And Family Activities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two-day Upstate New York lavender summer festival, a perfect day-trip for families or a girlfriends' get-away during peak bloom season

CAZENOVIA, N.Y., May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead 1868 will host its annual Cazenovia Lavender Festival on Saturday and Sunday, July 11-12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4690 Shephards Rd. in Cazenovia, New York. The two-day festival turns the Central New York family farm into a weekend destination with lavender fields, live music, artisan vendors, wellness workshops, food trucks, and family-friendly activities during peak bloom season.

Browse the artist fair featuring 30 local vendors while enjoying live music, food trucks, and specialty beverages

Find jewelry, wall art, and other creations at the artist show, alongside an interactive art installation. The Lavender Festival proudly hosts 30 local vendors.

Live music will take place throughout the festival weekend, featuring Laine Gilmore & Will Galton, Southy's Keys, Clove, Mary Coburn, Brian Thomas & The Strikes, and Jonah Ladd & The Sunset Band.

Picnic-style grab-and-go items are available, along with food trucks including Stockyard BBQ, Kalamata Pita, Prime 67 Lobster, and Rocking Poppin Treats Popcorn. Specialty beverages are available from Meier's Creek Brewing and Purpose Coffee.