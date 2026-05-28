Stran & Company Expands Consumer Retail Vertical Traction With Multiple Multi-Year Contract Wins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Quincy, MA, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --("Stran" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWAG) (NASDAQ: SWAGW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced accelerating momentum within the consumer retail vertical, driven by multiple new contract wins, including a significant multi-year uniform program that enhances revenue visibility and reinforces the Company's position in large-scale retail.

Stran was recently awarded a three-year uniform contract with a leading U.S. grocery retailer expected to generate six figures in annual revenue. The agreement represents a high-quality, recurring revenue stream and establishes a foundation for potential expansion opportunities, including program extensions, refresh cycles, and incremental branded merchandise initiatives across the customer's store network.

In parallel, the Company has secured several uniform and promotional product orders from regional grocery operators, contributing meaningful near-term revenue while further validating Stran's ability to win and scale relationships within the sector. These engagements serve as a strategic entry point for deeper, longer-term collaborations and demonstrate the Company's growing pipeline of opportunities in the grocery and broader consumer retail market.

“We are seeing strong demand from grocery and consumer retail customers seeking scalable, end-to-end promotional solutions,” said Andy Shape, President and CEO of Stran.“These recent wins are particularly meaningful as they reflect our ability to secure multi-year, programmatic business with large, sophisticated operators while continuing to generate consistent project-based revenue across the sector. The addition of these contracts increases revenue visibility and further solidifies our recurring revenue foundation. Just as importantly, they demonstrate our ability to land and expand-converting initial engagements into long-term collaborations, increasing wallet share, and driving repeat business over time. As we continue to build momentum in this vertical, we believe we are well-positioned to scale these relationships, deepen our presence with both national and regional customers, and translate our growing pipeline into sustained, profitable growth.”

About Stran

For over 30 years, Stran has grown to become a leader in the promotional products industry, specializing in complex marketing programs to help recognize the value of promotional products, branded merchandise, and loyalty incentive programs as a tool to drive awareness, build brands and impact sales. Stran is the chosen promotional programs manager of many Fortune 500 companies, across a variety of industries, to execute their promotional marketing, loyalty and incentive, sponsorship activation, recruitment, retention, and wellness campaigns. Stran provides world-class customer service and utilizes cutting-edge technology, including efficient ordering and logistics technology to provide order processing, warehousing and fulfillment functions. The Company's mission is to develop long-term relationships with its clients, enabling them to connect with both their customers and employees in order to build lasting brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“seek,”“may,”“might,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“target,”“aim,”“should,” "will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected generation of any amount of annual or recurring revenue from a certain three-year uniform contract with a certain U.S. grocery retailer client; potential expansion opportunities with this client; the Company's ability to convert other initial client engagements into programmatic or long-term business relationships, including but not limited to clients within the grocery and consumer retail sector; the expected growth of the Company's pipeline of opportunities in the grocery and broader consumer retail market; expectations regarding increased revenue visibility and the Company's recurring revenue foundation; the increase in the Company's wallet share; repeat business between the Company and certain clients over time; the anticipated scaling of the Company's relationships with certain clients, the expected deepening of the Company's presence with both national and regional customers, and the anticipated translation of its growing pipeline into sustained, profitable growth. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about its business and the industry in which it operates and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the risk that the Company may not successfully convert its pipeline of opportunities into executed contracts or recurring revenue; risks related to the integration of new client programs and the management of large-scale, multi-year contracts; the risk that expansion opportunities, including program extensions, refresh cycles, and incremental branded merchandise initiatives, may not materialize or may not generate the expected returns; general economic conditions, including inflationary pressures, and their effect on clients' marketing and promotional spending budgets, particularly within the grocery and consumer retail sectors; the Company's dependence on a limited number of significant clients and the risk of client concentration; competitive pressures within the promotional products and marketing solutions industries; the risk that new or existing client engagements may not generate the anticipated levels of revenue or may not result in long-term relationships; the Company's ability to scale its platform and maintain service quality as it grows; risks related to the Company's reliance on third-party suppliers and fulfillment partners, including supply chain disruptions; fluctuations in operating results due to the timing, size, or seasonality of client orders; and the risks and uncertainties described under Item 1A.“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 25, 2026, and other filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

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Press Contact:

Howie Turkenkopf

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