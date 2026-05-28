VAERO Promotes David Vernon To Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- VAERO, a precision engineering, manufacturing, and assembly partner to the aerospace and defense industry for more than 50 years, today announced the promotion of David“Dave” Vernon from Chief Technology Officer to Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Vernon will lead VAERO's day-to-day operations across precision machining, composites, advanced assembly, and MRO, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Bob Bell.

Vernon's promotion reflects VAERO's continued investment in operational leadership as the company scales production for major defense and commercial aviation programs, including the Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk cockpit assembly, the Boeing CH-47 Chinook composite bonded refueling boom and air filtration systems, and precision-machined components for Pratt & Whitney turbine engines and the Northrop Grumman A-10.

“Dave has been instrumental in shaping the technical backbone of VAERO, and the natural next step is for him to lead the operational functions end to end,” said Bob Bell, Chief Executive Officer of VAERO.“He understands our customers, he understands the floor, and he understands what it takes to deliver mission-critical hardware on time and to spec. As we grow our footprint with OEM and DoD partners, Dave is exactly the leader we need in this seat.”

As CTO, Vernon led VAERO's technical organization through a period of significant program growth, including expanded work on the Sikorsky Blackhawk platform - where VAERO assembles cockpits consisting of more than 3,000 parts - and ongoing Boeing programs spanning rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft. He played a central role in maintaining VAERO's AS9100D-certified Quality Management System and the company's FAA Part 145 and EASA repair station approvals. Under his leadership the VAERO companies have technically excelled, Implementing advanced ERP systems, cloud based GCC-High environments and robust cybersecurity systems, achieving NIST-800 and CMMC Level 1 & 2 certifications.

“It's a privilege to step into this role at a company that holds itself to a standard where there is no room for error,” said Dave Vernon, Chief Operating Officer of VAERO.“Our customers trust us with components that fly on some of the most important aircraft in the world. My focus will be on scaling our operations while enhancing the quality and discipline that have defined VAERO for five decades.”

Vernon joined VAERO in 2024 and brings 25+ years of global supply chain technical and operational experience. Prior to VAERO, he led domestic and international operations at Kaman Aerospace, General Electric, and Dresser Inc heading global manufacturing and sourcing operations in the United States, China, India and Mexico. He holds a Masters degree in Global Supply Chain from University of Michigan and undergraduate degrees from Indiana University in Business and Economics.

About VAERO

VAERO is a pillar of the aerospace and defense supply chain, with a 50+ year record as a trusted provider of aircraft components and essential services. The company specializes in precision machining, composites, advanced assembly, and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) for leading OEMs and defense programs. VAERO operates an AS9100D-certified Quality Management System and is certified by the FAA as a Part 145 repair station with EASA approval. For more information, visit .

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