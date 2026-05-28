Oruka Therapeutics To Present At The 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presentation Details
Date: Wednesday, June 3rd, 2026
Presentation Time: 3:45PM ET
About Oruka Therapeutics
Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka's mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.
Investor Contact:
Alan Lada
(650)-606-7911
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