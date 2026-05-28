World Trade Center Health Program Launches National Awareness Initiative To Reach Those Who Were Impacted By 9/11 As Children Or Teens

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New outreach initiative features New York City sketch artist and influencer Devon Rodriguez to reach individuals impacted by 9/11 at an early age and help them understand they may be eligible for no-cost medical monitoring and treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions through the World Trade Center Health Program

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the nation approaches the 25th anniversary of 9/11, the World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program is launching a national awareness initiative this summer to reach those who were children and teens on 9/11 who may be living with physical or mental health conditions without realizing they may be attributed to their 9/11 exposure to WTC-related dust and toxins.

The initiative focuses on people who were children, teens, or young adults when exposed to WTC-dust and toxins during and in the months following the events of 9/11. Today, many are adults in their 20s, 30s, and 40s who may be experiencing chronic physical or mental health conditions without realizing they could be eligible for no-cost medical monitoring and treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions through the federally funded WTC Health Program. The WTC Health Program provides medical monitoring and treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions, including cancer, airway disorders, digestive disorders, and mental health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), depression, and anxiety.

As part of the initiative, the Program is partnering with New York-based artist Devon Rodriguez to raise awareness among individuals who were in the New York City Disaster Are on 9/11 or the months that followed and encourage them to find out about their potential eligibility for health care.

The Program is releasing a series of outreach videos featuring Devon Rodriguez speaking with and sketching Program members. In the videos, young adults share their positive health outcomes from receiving health care through the Program. The video series is designed to help this underrepresented and underserved group recognize that their health conditions today-from asthma and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) to PTSD and cancer-may be connected to their 9/11 exposures.

“For many individuals impacted by 9/11 at a young age, the connection between what they experienced on that day or in the months that followed and the health conditions they're facing today is not always obvious,” said Dr. John Howard – Director of NIOSH and WTC Health Program Administrator.“This outreach effort is about helping people understand that the Program exists, that no-cost high-quality care may be available, and that they should visit cdc/wtc to learn whether they qualify.”

The outreach effort comes as the Program works to close a significant awareness gap among 9/11 impacted young adults. Eligible individuals may include people who lived, worked, went to school, or attended childcare or adult daycare in the New York City Disaster Area on 9/11 or in the months that followed. Regardless of where these individuals may live today, geography is not a barrier to health care because the Program serves members across the country.

If you or someone you love was there on 9/11 or in the months that followed and is dealing with health conditions that may be related to 9/11, visit the Program's website to learn more.

Additional outreach assets, including all video materials and the electronic press kit are available here.

About the World Trade Center Health Program

The World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program is a federally funded health care program administered by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH ), part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ) in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) . It provides no-cost medical monitoring and treatment for certified WTC-related health conditions for eligible Responders and Survivors affected by the events of September 11, 2001, and funds research into physical and mental health conditions related to 9/11 exposure.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Dan Schwartzberg