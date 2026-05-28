Managed Digital Workplace Services Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $100+ Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The managed digital workplace services market presents opportunities in AI-driven automation, cloud-based workplaces, and enhanced employee experiences. There's a rising need for hybrid work solutions, security frameworks, and proactive IT management. Growth is especially strong in Asia-Pacific and the tech-heavy sectors. Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Digital Workplace Services Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The managed digital workplace services market has experienced robust growth, with its size increasing from $62.11 billion in 2025 to $68.22 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.9%. This growth has been driven by trends such as enterprise IT outsourcing, the shift to remote work models, IT environment complexities, collaboration tool expansion, and stricter cybersecurity compliance. Forecasts indicate continued rapid expansion, with expectations for the market to reach $100.21 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1%. Key factors include demand for AI-driven automation, migration to cloud workplaces, focus on optimizing employee experience, adoption of zero trust security frameworks, and analytics-driven IT service management. Digital transformation initiatives are pivotal to this trend, enabling businesses to streamline workflows, adopt advanced technologies, and boost productivity. For instance, per a 2023 report by the Central Digital and Data Office in the UK, public sector workforce enhancements in digital operations yielded significant savings by adopting a standardized pay framework, illustrating the transformative impact on the market. Leading companies are developing advanced solutions. In May 2025, TeamViewer Germany GmbH launched TeamViewer ONE, a platform combining remote monitoring, secure access, and AI-powered tools to reduce complexity and optimize experiences. It offers proactive monitoring, security, and AI-driven automation tailored for diverse organizational needs. Strategic acquisitions also shape the market. In February 2026, Ricoh Canada Inc. acquired ET Group, enhancing its digital service capabilities and extending its influence across Canada, focusing on AV technology and hybrid work solutions. Prominent market players include NTT DATA, Konecta Global Solutions, Insight Enterprises, and many others. North America leads in market size, while Asia-Pacific is poised for the fastest growth in the coming years. The market spans regions such as Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and others, covering countries like the USA, China, Germany, and India. Revenues derive from cloud management, cybersecurity, application modernization, and more. Despite tariffs impacting hardware costs, there's a shift towards local sourcing, cloud, and device-as-a-service models, fostering resilience. The managed digital workplace services market research report delivers comprehensive insights, covering market size, regional shares, trends, and opportunities, offering a holistic view of the industry's present and future landscape. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $68.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $100.21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.1% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (AR/VR/XR) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Hybrid Work Enablement Services

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions

4.2.3 Growing Focus on Digital Employee Experience Monitoring

4.2.4 Expansion of Proactive Service Desk and Remote Support Models

4.2.5 Rising Integration of Workflow Automation in Workplace Operations

5. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

5.2 Information Technology and Telecom

5.3 Healthcare

5.4 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5 Manufacturing

6. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Managed Digital Workplace Services Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Segmentation by Service Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

End User Computing Services, Workplace Automation Services, Collaboration and Productivity Services, Unified Endpoint Management Services, Service Desk and Technical Support Services, Digital Employee Experience Management Services

9.2. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on-Premise, Cloud Based, Hybrid

9.3. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Segmentation by Organization Size, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

9.4. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Segmentation by Enterprise Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Public Sector, Private Sector

9.5. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Information Technology and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Education, Government, Energy and Utilities

9.6. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of End User Computing Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Device Provisioning and Configuration, Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Services, Operating System and Application Management, Patch and Update Management, Device Lifecycle Management

9.7. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Workplace Automation Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Robotic Process Automation Enablement, Workflow Automation Solutions, Intelligent Virtual Assistants, Self Service Portals, Process Optimization Services

9.8. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Collaboration and Productivity Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Email and Messaging Platform Management, Enterprise Content and Document Management, Video Conferencing and Virtual Meeting Services, Team Collaboration Tool Integration, Productivity Application Support

9.9. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Unified Endpoint Management Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Mobile Device Management, Desktop and Laptop Management, Bring Your Own Device Enablement, Security Policy Enforcement, Endpoint Compliance Monitoring

9.10. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Service Desk and Technical Support Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Multi-Channel Service Desk Support, Incident and Problem Management, Request Fulfillment Services, Remote Technical Assistance, Knowledge Management Services

9.11. Global Managed Digital Workplace Services Market, Sub-Segmentation of Digital Employee Experience Management Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Experience Monitoring and Analytics, Employee Sentiment Analysis, Performance and Availability Monitoring, User Experience Optimization, Proactive Issue Resolution

Companies Featured



NTT DATA Corporation

Konecta Global Solutions S.A.

Kyndryl Incorporated

Insight Enterprises Inc.

Specialist Computer Centres Limited

Zones LLC

Logicalis Group Limited

Devoteam S.A.

Microland Limited

Getronics Group N.V.

Softchoice Corporation

Freshworks Inc.

Red River Technology LLC

Trace3 Inc.

Littlefish Limited

DEV IT Services Private Limited

SDI Presence LLC

VOSS Solutions Limited

Allied Digital Services Limited

Nortec Communications LLC Workplace-by-Direct LLC.

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Managed Digital Workplace Services Market

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