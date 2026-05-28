YETI Holdings, Inc. Announces Participation In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AUSTIN, Texas, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YETI Holdings, Inc. (“YETI”) (NYSE: YETI) today announced that management will be attending the following investor conferences:

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

June 3-4, 2026

New York, NY

Fireside Chat: June 4 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time

Jefferies Consumer Conference

June 16, 2026

Nantucket, MA

A live webcast of the Baird fireside chat presentation will also be available in the investor relations section of YETI's website,

About YETI Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, YETI is a global designer, retailer, and distributor of innovative outdoor products. From coolers and drinkware to bags and apparel, YETI products are built to meet the unique and varying needs of diverse outdoor pursuits, whether in the remote wilderness, at the beach, or anywhere life takes you. By consistently delivering high-performing, exceptional products, we have built a strong following of brand loyalists throughout the world, ranging from serious outdoor enthusiasts to individuals who simply value products of uncompromising quality and design. We have an unwavering commitment to outdoor and recreation communities, and we are relentless in our pursuit of building superior products for people to confidently enjoy life outdoors and beyond. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations Contact:

Arvind Bhatia, CFA

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Media Contact:

YETI Holdings, Inc. Media Hotline

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