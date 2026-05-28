Coinshares CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti To Participate In The Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference In New York

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) JERSEY, Channel Islands - May 28, 2026 - CoinShares PLC (Nasdaq: CSHR) ("CoinShares" or the "Company"), a leading global asset manager specializing in digital assets, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Jean-Marie Mognetti will participate in the Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference in New York, taking place June 3–4, 2026. Mr. Mognetti will join the "Crypto/Digital Assets Panel," moderated by Patrick Moley, CFA, Senior Research Analyst, Piper Sandler Technology Research Group. The discussion will examine the evolution of digital assets from speculative asset class to programmable financial infrastructure, covering tokenization's impact on asset management, institutional compliance requirements, and the regulatory divergence between the U.S. and Europe. Event Details

Event Piper Sandler Global Exchange & Fintech Conference Date Thursday, June 4, 2026 Time 8:00am - 8:30am ET Location New York, NY Panel "Crypto/Digital Assets Panel" Moderator Patrick Moley, CFA, Sr. Research Analyst, Piper Sandler Technology Research Group Speaker Jean-Marie Mognetti, President & CEO, CoinShares

Investors, analysts and members of the press attending the conference are invited to request a one-on-one meeting with the CoinShares team via their Piper Sandler representative or by contacting Investor Relations directly.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is a leading global asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Focusing on crypto since 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, and in the US by the Securities and Exchange Commission, National Futures Association and Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker CSHR. For more information on CoinShares, please visit:



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Press Contact CoinShares Benoît Pellevoizin...

M Group Strategic Communications Peter Padovano...