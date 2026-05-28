GURU Organic Energy To Report Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results on the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.

Second quarter 2026 conference call details:



Thursday, June 11, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. ET

Via webcast:

Via telephone: 1-833-630-1956 (toll free) or 1-412-317-1837 for international dial-in A webcast replay will be available on GURU's website until June 30, 2026.



About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy® that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit or find us on Amazon.

For further information, please contact: