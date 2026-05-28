Cell And Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $800 Mn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The CGT scheduling software market offers opportunities in AI-driven platforms, cloud integration, automated workflow management, and personalized medicine. Key trends include seamless supply chain coordination, robust compliance tools, and unified orchestration solutions, with growth potential in Asia-Pacific and increasing demand for tailored treatments. Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The cell and gene therapy (CGT) scheduling software market is experiencing significant growth. Valued at $0.32 billion in 2025, it's projected to reach $0.39 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.5%. This expansion is driven by the increasing development of cell and gene therapies, widespread adoption of digital scheduling tools in clinical workflows, heightened focus on patient-centric treatment planning, and stringent regulatory requirements for CGT tracking. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow further, hitting $0.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.7%. Factors fueling this growth include the deployment of AI-enabled scheduling platforms, integration with cloud-based CGT systems, and the growing demand for automated workflow and resource management. Key trends encompass the adoption of cloud-based scheduling software, real-time supply chain management, and enhanced regulatory compliance tools. The push for personalized medicine significantly impacts the CGT scheduling software market. Personalized medicine tailors treatments to the individual's genetic profile, creating a demand for sophisticated scheduling software to optimize treatment coordination and patient-specific manufacturing. For instance, 16 new personalized therapies were approved by the FDA in 2023, highlighting the rapidly evolving treatment landscape. Industry leaders are focusing on innovative solutions like unified digital orchestration platforms to streamline complex therapy scheduling. For example, TrakCel Ltd. launched the CGT Gateway in 2025, a digital platform that enhances coordination across treatment centers, logistics partners, and manufacturers. These platforms facilitate automated patient onboarding, scheduling, and regulatory compliance, while offering real-time tracking and communication features. Key market players include Siemens AG, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Digital LLC, SAP SE, Rockwell Automation Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, and several others. These companies are at the forefront, driving advancements in software solutions that simplify and optimize CGT scheduling workflows. Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. The market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America, amongst others. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.39 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Internet of Things (IoT), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based CGT Scheduling Software

4.2.2 Rising Demand for Integrated Workflow Management Solutions

4.2.3 Growing Focus on Real-Time Supply Chain Coordination

4.2.4 Expansion of Regulatory Compliance and Reporting Tools

4.2.5 Rising Implementation of Training and Support Services

5. Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Pharmaceutical Companies

5.2 Biotechnology Companies

5.3 Research Institutes

5.4 Hospitals and Clinics

5.5 Tissue Engineering Facilities

6. Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Software, Services

9.2. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based, on-Premises

9.3. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cell Therapy, Gene Therapy, Tissue Engineering, Other Applications

9.4. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Research Institutes, Hospitals and Clinics, Other End-Users

9.5. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Cloud-Based Software, on-Premises Software, Integrated Scheduling Platforms, Workflow Management Software, Supply Chain Coordination Software

9.6. Global Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Implementation Services, Integration Services, Consulting Services, Training and Support Services, Maintenance Services

Companies Featured



Siemens AG

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GE Digital LLC

SAP SE

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Dassault Systemes SE

Infor Inc.

Aspen Technology Inc.

Azenta Life Sciences

Kinaxis Inc.

QAD Inc.

Bullhorn Inc.

Cryoport Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

TrakCel Ltd.

Bluecrux NV

MangoGem S.A.

Title21 Health Solutions Inc Vineti Inc.

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Cell and Gene Therapy (CGT) Scheduling Software Market

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