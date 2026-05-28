92-Year-Old Grandma Choosing Pizza Over Khichdi Is The Internet's New Favourite Moment WATCH Viral Video

Our earliest memories are often subtly shaped by our grandmothers through food. They spend years ensuring that everyone in their vicinity is nourished, cared for, and content, whether it's through warm, cooked meals or little, lovingly created goodies. Sometimes, as we become older, that love comes full circle and we want to give them something they like. A new video depicts a granddaughter giving her granny a cool drink and pizza. You will undoubtedly grin and be reminded of your own nani or dadi by this endearing film.

The video was shared by Instagram page @viewsandbrewsss. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My Aaji is a certified pizza lover. Not all 92-year-olds want khichdi @dominos_india. In the clip, the elderly woman is seen happily relishing slices of pizza, clearly enjoying every bite, while also asking for a Thums Up. Her cheerful expressions and childlike excitement add to the warmth of the moment, making it feel light, joyful and full of personality.

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A post shared by Views & Brews by Harshada (@viewsandbrewsss)

Social Media Reactions

Users recalled similar mealtime situations from their youth and shared recollections of their own grandparents, creating a nostalgic and emotional comments area. Many claimed that seeing the film brought back memories of basic pleasures like drinking cool beverages or eating Maggi with their dadi or nani. Some said it was wholesome and really realistic, while others thought of loss and how these kinds of movies evoke strong emotions.

"I love this generation of kids feeding their grandparents," someone said.

Another user said,“I remember my Aaji (Nani) used to ask for Maggie. She passed away 16 years ago. this makes me so emotional.”

The other shared,“Reminded me of my dadi. So wholesome.”

One comment read,“Mine was a big pizza lover too! She would even offer to pay for it just so that we would order! And then we'd enjoy it together while my mom would be upset by it all.”