Ozone Sterilization Systems Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $2.12 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ozone Sterilization Systems Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The ozone sterilization systems market is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating that it will expand from $1.36 billion in 2025 to $1.49 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 9.1%. This growth is fuelled by the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infections, increased awareness of eco-friendly sterilization methods, stricter food safety regulations, expanded healthcare infrastructure, and the burgeoning demand for rapid disinfection technologies.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $2.12 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.3%. This growth will be driven by increased investment in smart disinfection systems, the adoption of automated and connected sterilization equipment, the expansion of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and the push for sustainable sanitation technologies. Key trends include the rising adoption of portable ozone sterilization systems, demand for chemical-free disinfection solutions, integration of automated sterilization chambers, and a focus on high-capacity industrial ozone systems.

The prevalence of hospital-acquired infections substantially drives the ozone sterilization systems market. Ozone sterilization systems mitigate these infections by effectively eliminating pathogens within healthcare environments, thereby ensuring safer patient treatment and reducing infection transmission risks. Notably, the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy reported that in the EU and EEA, nearly 4.3 million patients contracted healthcare-associated infections annually during 2022-2023, highlighting the urgent demand for effective sterilization solutions.

Key companies in this sector are focusing on innovative product development, such as automatic ozone generation systems, which ensure efficient, chemical-free sterilization. For instance, Salher Iberica S.L. launched the OZ Wizard in 2024, a cutting-edge automatic ozone generation system designed for water and environmental protection. This system features advanced ozone generators with automated control units, enabling precise ozone output regulation and seamless integration with existing water treatment infrastructures.

Xylem Inc.'s acquisition of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. in 2023 for $7.5 billion underscores the strategic importance of technological advancement and expanded portfolios in the water treatment sector. This acquisition positions Xylem to enhance its offerings within municipal and industrial sectors while driving growth in integrated water management services.

North America led the ozone sterilization systems market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific projected to be the fastest-growing region. Major players include Toshiba Corporation, Xylem Inc., ESCO International Ltd., Novatec S.r.l., and Salher Iberica S.L., among others. These companies are navigating market dynamics affected by tariffs on imported equipment, which, while raising costs, are also spurring domestic innovations for cost-efficient and energy-optimized solutions.

The comprehensive market research offers insights into the global market size, regional shares, and emerging opportunities, providing a foundational resource for stakeholders aiming to excel in the ozone sterilization systems industry.

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