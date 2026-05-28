Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $31.28 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the 6G network infrastructure market include AI integration, blockchain-enabled communication, and the expansion of terahertz networks. Rising demand for ultra-high-speed connectivity, driven by data-intensive applications, propels growth. Strategic partnerships are enhancing next-gen connectivity capabilities. Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The sixth-generation (6G) network infrastructure market has experienced remarkable growth, projected to expand from $6.3 billion in 2025 to $8.66 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 37.6%. This growth is primarily driven by the expansion of 5G networks, increasing demand for high-speed data, cloud-based network solutions, mobile broadband usage, and connected devices proliferation. Future forecasts indicate that the 6G market is set to reach $31.28 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 37.8%. This growth will be fueled by AI-integrated communication, blockchain communication, and massive machine type communication, alongside advances in ultra-low latency network infrastructure. Emerging trends include the uptake of terahertz network deployment, AI-driven optimization, holographic communication, and digital twin integration. Ultra-high-speed connectivity demands will propel 6G infrastructure growth. This connectivity offers unprecedented data rates, minimal latency, and performance beyond current standards, satisfying the needs of data-intensive applications with high bandwidth requirements. Leveraging terahertz frequency bands and AI-powered management, 6G infrastructure facilitates real-time processing and advanced digital applications. For example, Ofcom's data illustrated an increase in ultra-high-speed package adoption, revealing a significant rise from 14% in 2023 to 21% by 2025. Leading companies are forming strategic partnerships to bolster next-generation connectivity. NVIDIA, for instance, partnered with Nokia to develop an AI-native platform aimed at enhancing 6G network innovation, focusing on AI computing integration and network automation. Similarly, Samsung aligns with SK Telecom to expedite 6G RAN innovation and terahertz spectrum research. Prominent market players include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., T-Mobile US Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Orange S.A., Telefonica S.A., KDDI Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, and others. The market is geographically dominated by North America as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific expected to accelerate in growth rate through subsequential years. This market report encompasses regions like Europe, Middle East, Africa, and predominant countries within these territories. In terms of financial metrics, the 6G market includes revenues earned by services such as RAN deployment, AI-driven optimization, and edge network architecture. Components include terahertz base stations and network routers, with values reflecting 'factory gate' valuations - the intrinsic value of goods at production. 6G network infrastructure is positioned to revolutionize wireless communication, succeeding 5G by offering intelligent operations and immersive digital experiences. It involves technology components using terahertz and AI-integrated communication across deployment models, impacting sectors like BFSI, healthcare, retail, and automotive. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $8.66 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $31.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 37.8% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.2 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.3 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.4 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.5 Immersive Technologies (Ar/Vr/Xr) & Digital Experiences

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Terahertz Network Deployment

4.2.2 Ai-Driven Network Optimization

4.2.3 Holographic Communication Applications

4.2.4 Digital Twin Network Integration

4.2.5 Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication Enhancements

5. Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Banking Financial Services and Insurance (Bfsi)

5.2 Healthcare and Life Sciences

5.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

5.4 Manufacturing and Automotive

5.5 Telecommunications Providers

6. Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Component, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Hardware, Software, Services

9.2. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Communication Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Terahertz Communication, Optical Wireless Communication, Artificial Intelligence (AI)-Integrated Communication, Blockchain-Enabled Communication, Other Communication Technologies

9.3. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Deployment Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

on Premises, Cloud Based, Hybrid

9.4. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by Application Area, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (URLLC), Massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC), Digital Twin Applications, Holographic Communication

9.5. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Segmentation by End User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Automotive, Other End Users

9.6. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardware, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Base Stations, Antennas, Routers, Switches, Network Processors

9.7. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Sub-Segmentation of Software, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Network Management Software, Network Security Software, Virtualization Software, Cloud Native Network Software, Automation and Orchestration Software

9.8. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Sub-Segmentation of Services, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Consulting Services, Integration Services, Deployment Services, Maintenance and Support Services, Managed Network Services

10. Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

11. Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Companies Featured



Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

T-Mobile US Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Orange S.A.

Telefonica S.A.

KDDI Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Qualcomm Incorporated

BT Group plc

Fujitsu Limited

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

NEC Corporation

Nokia Corporation

ZTE Corporation

SK Telecom Co. Ltd.

Mavenir Systems Inc.

6WIND S.A.

Cohere Technologies Inc. DeepSig Inc.

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Sixth Generation (6G) Network Infrastructure Market

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