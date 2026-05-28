Wearable Fertility Trackers Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $1.88 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Market opportunities in wearable fertility trackers include AI integration for enhanced predictive insights, growth in personalized fertility solutions, and rising demand due to increasing infertility and delayed parenthood. Key trends involve multi-sensor devices and telehealth expansion, with rapid growth expected in Asia-Pacific. Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Fertility Trackers Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The wearable fertility trackers market is poised for significant growth, expanding from $1.01 billion in 2025 to $1.14 billion in 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%. The market is projected to further grow to $1.88 billion by 2030, with a heightened CAGR of 13.2%. This surge is driven by increased fertility health awareness, adoption of wearable health devices, multi-sensor smart wearables, and the rise of telehealth services. The demand for personalized fertility solutions and the integration of AI-based predictive algorithms are key drivers. The increasing prevalence of infertility and delayed parenthood significantly impacts market growth. Societal trends have shifted towards later family planning, with higher education and career priorities leading to increased interest in ovulation cycle monitoring. For example, UK statistics in August 2025 showed a fertility rate of 1.41 children per woman, and SART data indicated a rise of 42,648 IVF cycles from 2022 to 2023. Accordingly, leading companies are advancing AI-powered monitoring technologies for enhanced reproductive health insights. In December 2025, OTO Fertility launched an AI-enabled platform offering precise ovulation predictions and personalized health recommendations. Similarly, Ultrahuman PTE. Ltd.'s acquisition of viO HealthTech aims to integrate advanced ovulation and cycle monitoring into their ecosystem. Key players in this expanding market include Apple Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Garmin Ltd., Ava AG, and others. North America dominated the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth. Regions analyzed include Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, and others. Product offerings encompass various formats such as bracelets, rings, patches, and smartwatches. Tariffs affecting the importation of sensors have led to increased costs, prompting innovations in local manufacturing and cost-effective device development. This market represents a conglomerate of technologies focused on improving reproductive health management. The market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of global size, regional shares, competitive landscape, market trends, and opportunities within the wearable fertility trackers sector. This extensive report supplies valuable insights necessary for thriving in the ever-evolving landscape of reproductive health technology. Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.14 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market

2. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations

3. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users

4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing

4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 Continuous Hormone Monitoring

4.2.2 Basal Body Temperature Tracking

4.2.3 Sleep Pattern Analysis

4.2.4 App-Integrated Fertility Insights

4.2.5 Predictive Ovulation Modeling

5. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Women

5.2 Healthcare Providers

5.3 Fertility Clinics

5.4 Telehealth Services

5.5 Research Institutions

6. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market

7. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)

8. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis

9. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Bracelets, Rings, Patches, Smartwatches, Other Product Types

9.2. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sensor-based, App-integrated, Temperature-based, Hormone-based, Other Technologies

9.3. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Online Retail, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

9.4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Ovulation Prediction, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Pregnancy Planning, Other Applications

9.5. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Women, Healthcare Providers, Other End Users

9.6. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bracelets, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Temperature Sensing Bracelets, Heart Rate Variability Bracelets, Hormone Monitoring Bracelets, Sleep Tracking Bracelets, Multi Sensor Bracelets

9.7. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rings, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Continuous Temperature Rings, Ovulation Prediction Rings, Basal Body Temperature Rings, Smart Notification Rings, Rechargeable Battery Rings

9.8. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Patches, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Disposable Skin Patches, Reusable Adhesive Patches, Hormone Detection Patches, Sweat Analysis Patches, Wireless Sync Patches

9.9. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Smartwatches, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Integrated Fertility Tracking Smartwatches, Third Party App Compatible Smartwatches, Medical Grade Sensor Smartwatches, Cycle Prediction Smartwatches, Wellness Focused Smartwatches

9.10. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Clip on Sensors, Underwear Embedded Sensors, Bedside Sensor Devices, Handheld Fertility Monitors, Hybrid Wearable Devices

Companies Featured



Apple Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Ultrahuman PTE. Ltd.

Garmin Ltd.

Natural Cycles AB

Ava AG

Bellabeat d.o.o.

kegg Fertility Inc.

kegg Health Inc.

Lady Technologies Inc.

Tempdrop Ltd.

VE Valley Electronics GmbH

Oura Health Oy

Mira Laboratories Inc.

Trackle GmbH

WHOOP Inc.

Femometer

Inito

OvuFirst Ltd.

OTO Fertility Movano Health.

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Wearable Fertility Trackers Market

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