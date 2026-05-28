Wearable Fertility Trackers Global Market Analysis Report 2026: $1.88 Bn Opportunities, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Strategies, And Forecasts, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$1.14 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$1.88 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)
1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots
1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market
1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market
2. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Characteristics
2.1. Market Definition & Scope
2.2. Market Segmentations
2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services
2.4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis
2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework
2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology
2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation
Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation
2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation
2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations
3. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Supply Chain Analysis
3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem
3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers
3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners
3.4. List of Major End Users
4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Trends and Strategies
4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends
4.1.1 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity
4.1.2 Biotechnology, Genomics & Precision Medicine
4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems
4.1.4 Industry 4.0 & Intelligent Manufacturing
4.1.5 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence
4.2. Major Trends
4.2.1 Continuous Hormone Monitoring
4.2.2 Basal Body Temperature Tracking
4.2.3 Sleep Pattern Analysis
4.2.4 App-Integrated Fertility Insights
4.2.5 Predictive Ovulation Modeling
5. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Analysis of End Use Industries
5.1 Women
5.2 Healthcare Providers
5.3 Fertility Clinics
5.4 Telehealth Services
5.5 Research Institutions
6. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market
7. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.1. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
7.2. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis
7.3. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020 - 2025, Value ($ Billion)
7.4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025 - 2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)
8. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market
8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)
8.2. Methodology and Assumptions
8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation
8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis
8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis
9. Wearable Fertility Trackers Market Segmentation
9.1. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Bracelets, Rings, Patches, Smartwatches, Other Product Types
9.2. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Sensor-based, App-integrated, Temperature-based, Hormone-based, Other Technologies
9.3. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Online Retail, Pharmacies, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels
9.4. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Ovulation Prediction, Menstrual Cycle Tracking, Pregnancy Planning, Other Applications
9.5. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Segmentation by End-Users, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Women, Healthcare Providers, Other End Users
9.6. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Bracelets, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Temperature Sensing Bracelets, Heart Rate Variability Bracelets, Hormone Monitoring Bracelets, Sleep Tracking Bracelets, Multi Sensor Bracelets
9.7. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Rings, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Continuous Temperature Rings, Ovulation Prediction Rings, Basal Body Temperature Rings, Smart Notification Rings, Rechargeable Battery Rings
9.8. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Patches, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Disposable Skin Patches, Reusable Adhesive Patches, Hormone Detection Patches, Sweat Analysis Patches, Wireless Sync Patches
9.9. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Smartwatches, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Integrated Fertility Tracking Smartwatches, Third Party App Compatible Smartwatches, Medical Grade Sensor Smartwatches, Cycle Prediction Smartwatches, Wellness Focused Smartwatches
9.10. Global Wearable Fertility Trackers Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Product Types, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion
Clip on Sensors, Underwear Embedded Sensors, Bedside Sensor Devices, Handheld Fertility Monitors, Hybrid Wearable Devices
Companies Featured
- Apple Inc. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Ultrahuman PTE. Ltd. Garmin Ltd. Natural Cycles AB Ava AG Bellabeat d.o.o. kegg Fertility Inc. kegg Health Inc. Lady Technologies Inc. Tempdrop Ltd. VE Valley Electronics GmbH Oura Health Oy Mira Laboratories Inc. Trackle GmbH WHOOP Inc. Femometer Inito OvuFirst Ltd. OTO Fertility Movano Health.
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Wearable Fertility Trackers Market
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