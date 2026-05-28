Biomass Fermentation Industry Trends And Global Forecasts To 2035: Market To Expand By Over $8 Billion - Continual Investments In R&D Are Likely To Lead To A Surge In Groundbreaking Solutions

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Fermentation Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Microbe, Type of Feedstock, Type of Application, Type of End User, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The global biomass fermentation market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.2 billion in the current year to USD 9.3 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The biomass fermentation sector is set for significant expansion owing to its potential as a viable alternative to conventional protein sources. Biomass fermentation utilizes rapid microbial growth and high protein content to generate substantial quantities of nutrient-rich food. This market has leveraged microorganisms to convert organic materials into valuable compounds, thereby transforming sustainable food production.

Globally, as consumers increasingly prefer sustainability, eco-friendly protein options, and ethical food choices, the biomass and precision fermentation industries are positioned to address this growing demand. Further, ongoing advancements in fermentation technology enable industry participants to shape the future landscape of this market. These advancements are responding to the rising demand for alternative proteins, such as pea protein, by utilizing biotechnological innovations to enhance the production of high-protein products.

North America captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to a rising preference for alternative protein sources and a growing need for biofuels and renewable energy in the area. However, market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

Moreover, continual investments in research and development are likely to lead to a surge in groundbreaking solutions that will revamp food production and resource management. Consequently, the increasing awareness of environmental issues, the benefits of this technology, and its expanding applications from alternative food sources to biofuels and specialty chemicals are expected to drive growth in the biomass fermentation market during the forecast period.

BIOMASS FERMENTATION MARKET: KEY SEGMENTS

Market Share by Type of Microbe

Based on type of microbe, the global biomass fermentation market is segmented into algae, bacteria, fungi, and yeast. According to our estimates, currently, fungi captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the fact that filamentous fungi is used to generate high-protein biomass by prominent companies like Quorn and Meati.

Market Share by Type of Feedstock

Based on type of feedstock, the biomass fermentation market is segmented into corn, industrial waste, sugarcane, switchgrass, and wheat. According to our estimates, currently, corn feedstock captures the majority of the market. This growth can be attributed to its extensive use in generating microbial protein, attributed to its high carbohydrate content for the fermentation process.

However, the switchgrass and agricultural waste segment is expected to grow at a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to its easy accessibility and low cost of these materials. Agricultural wastes are primarily utilized for generating electricity, renewable energy, and heat, where biomass fermentation technology is increasingly gaining momentum.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the biomass fermentation market is segmented into animal feed, biofuels, meat & seafood, and others. According to our estimates, currently, meat & seafood segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for alternative meats and seafood, coupled with their rising production.

However, the biofuel segment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, due to its potential as an effective solution for producing biochemicals, biomass gas, and other valuable products.

Market Share by Type of End User

Based on type of end user, the biomass fermentation market is segmented into agricultural, energy, food & beverage, and industrial. According to our estimates, currently, food & beverage industry captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for alternative proteins like meat and dairy substitutes, fueled by a growing focus on sustainable and ethical dietary choices. However, the energy sector is expected to grow at a higher compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period.

REASONS TO BUY THIS REPORT



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

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