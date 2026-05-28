Prez Murmu Urges Police To Become Partners Of Citizens While Honouring Sikkim Police (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Gangtok, May 28 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday presented the prestigious 'President of India's Police Colour' to the Sikkim Police at a ceremonial event held in Gangtok, recognising the force's long-standing contribution towards maintaining peace, security and public trust in the Himalayan state.

Addressing officers and personnel during the ceremony, the President congratulated members of the Sikkim Police, both past and present, for earning one of the highest honours bestowed upon a police force in the country.

She noted that since its establishment in 1897, the Sikkim Police have consistently worked to uphold justice, maintain harmony and ensure the safety of citizens.

President Murmu highlighted the need for a transformation in India's policing approach, stating that the country's police system still carries traces of its colonial past. She observed that during British rule, policing was largely designed to control people rather than serve them, which led to the development of a colonial mindset within the system.

She stressed that this outlook must now be completely discarded to empower citizens and strengthen democratic values.

According to the President, a people-centric policing system is essential for achieving the vision of a“Viksit Bharat”.

Emphasising the importance of transparency and accountability, President Murmu said the police system must become more citizen-friendly so that ordinary people can approach law enforcement agencies without fear.

She also called for greater sensitivity in dealing with women, children and vulnerable sections of society.“The police must evolve into partners and guides for the citizens,” the President said, adding that stronger cooperation between the public and the police would help build trust, improve social security and reinforce respect for the rule of law.

She further remarked that the role of the police should not be limited merely to arresting criminals, but should extend towards building a secure, socially conscious and harmonious society.

The President also praised the Sikkim Police for maintaining peace and communal harmony in the state through professional conduct and a people-friendly approach.

She said the force has earned the affection and respect of the people of Sikkim through its dedicated service and commitment towards public welfare.

The 'President of India's Police Colour' is awarded in recognition of exceptional service rendered by a police force to the nation and society.