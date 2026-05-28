Qatar Strongly Condemns Attacks On Kuwait With Missiles And Drones

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attacks on the sisterly State of Kuwait with missiles and drones, considering them a blatant violation of its sovereignty and a flagrant breach of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stresses the need to spare the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks and to work towards de-escalation in order to restore regional and international security and stability.

The Ministry reiterates the State of Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and its support for all measures taken by Kuwait to preserve its sovereignty and security.