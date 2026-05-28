Miata Expands District-Scale Gold System At Sela Creek, Suriname, Including 11 M At 3.35 G/T Au Within 25.1 M At 1.71 G/T Au At Jons Trend
|Hole Id
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Intercept (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Target
| true width
(m)
|26DDH-BB-005
|12
|13.5
|1.5
|0.80
| Big Berg
|sap
|and
|16.5
|18
|1.5
|0.89
|sap
|and
|50
|63
|13
|1.09
|8.2
|including
|56
|60
|4
|2.96
|2.5
|including
|59
|60
|1
|8.60
|0.6
|and
|102
|118.68
|16.68
|1.39
|15.1
|including
|111
|117
|6
|2.90
|5.4
|and
|136
|139.63
|3.63
|1.74
|3.6
|including
|138.4
|139.63
|1.23
|4.54
|1.2
|and
|148
|149
|1
|1.73
|0.9
|and
|163.36
|166
|2.64
|1.32
|2.4
|26DDH-BB-006
|91.46
|105.6
|14.14
|1.11
| Big Berg
|12.8
|including
|95
|97
|2
|2.55
|1.8
|including
|99
|101
|2
|2.24
|1.8
|and
|111
|111.94
|0.94
|0.65
|0.9
|26DDH-BB-007
|0
|22
|22
|0.57
| Big Berg
|sap
|including
|14
|20
|6
|1.24
|sap
|and
|41
|48.5
|7.5
|1.90
|6.5
|including
|41
|44
|3
|3.35
|2.6
|and
|69
|70.5
|1.5
|2.34
|1.4
|and
|111
|118.25
|7.25
|1.50
|3.6
|including
|116.25
|117.25
|1
|9.64
|0.5
|and
|129.88
|133.5
|3.62
|0.85
|1.8
|and
|184
|185
|1
|2.97
|0.8
|and
|192
|197
|5
|0.73
|4.1
|including
|192
|194
|2
|1.40
|1.6
|26DDH-BB-008
|20
|24
|4
|0.72
| Big Berg
|sap
|and
|40.5
|54
|13.5
|0.91
|9.5
|including
|45
|48
|3
|2.19
|2.1
|and
|58.5
|67.5
|9
|0.58
|2.3
|including
|64.5
|67.5
|3
|1.21
|0.8
|and
|72
|88.5
|16.5
|0.52
|12.6
|including
|76.5
|80
|3.5
|1.31
|2.7
|and
|190.5
|199.5
|9
|0.81
|5.2
|including
|190.5
|192
|1.5
|1.95
|0.9
|and
|208.7
|211.75
|3.05
|2.28
|2.0
|and
|224.3
|226.3
|2
|1.34
|1.3
|and
|229.3
|230.3
|1
|0.66
|0.6
|26DDH-JT-011
|30
|31.5
|1.5
|0.87
| Jons Trend
|1.1
|and
|49.57
|78
|28.43
|0.70
|21.8
|including
|55.5
|66
|10.5
|1.05
|8.0
|including
|55.5
|56.8
|1.3
|4.53
|1.0
|and
|100.6
|103.5
|2.9
|0.75
|1.2
|and
|109.5
|117
|7.5
|0.53
|6.5
|and
|154.25
|177
|22.75
|0.74
|14.6
|including
|154.25
|158.25
|4
|0.93
|2.6
|including
|162.25
|168.25
|6
|1.06
|3.9
|and
|209
|210
|1
|1.11
|0.8
|and
|221
|222.5
|1.5
|1.24
|1.2
|26DDH-STR-001
|28
|30
|2
|0.87
| Stranger
|1.9
|including
|28
|29
|1
|1.31
|0.9
|26DDH-STR-002
|60.64
|64.2
|3.56
|0.56
| Stranger
|2.4
|and
|72
|75.5
|3.5
|1.75
|2.8
|including
|72
|72.6
|0.6
|8.46
|0.5
|26DDH-STR-003
|66.5
|69.61
|3.11
|0.50
|Stranger
|2.8
|26DDH-STR-004
|no significant intercepts
|Stranger
|26DDH-STR-005
|no significant intercepts
|Stranger
|26DDH-JT-012
|61
|63.6
|2.6
|0.53
| Jons Trend
|1.5
|and
|68
|69
|1
|0.59
|0.6
|and
|73.5
|76.5
|3
|0.59
|1.7
|and
|143.5
|155.5
|12
|0.95
|10.9
|including
|152.3
|155.5
|3.2
|1.90
|2.9
|and
|157
|158.75
|1.75
|0.55
|1.6
|and
|160.25
|161.25
|1
|0.51
|0.9
|and
|167
|168.55
|1.55
|0.54
|1.3
|and
|170
|173
|3
|0.56
|2.5
|and
|180.5
|186
|5.5
|1.44
|4.5
|including
|182
|183.5
|1.5
|3.25
|1.2
|and
|220.5
|224.45
|3.95
|0.59
|2.8
|26DDH-JT-013
|40.5
|45
|4.5
|1.74
| Jons Trend
|1.9
|and
|87
|88.01
|1.01
|0.65
|0.4
|and
|150
|160
|10
|0.51
|9.1
|and
|187
|188.5
|1.5
|0.84
|1.4
|and
|195.36
|197
|1.64
|0.55
|1.5
|26DDH-JT-014
|9
|16.5
|7.5
|1.21
| Jons Trend
|5.7
|and
|48.97
|74.07
|25.1
|1.71
|19.2
|including
|52
|63
|11
|3.35
|8.4
|including
|52
|53
|1
|21.31
|0.8
|and
|129.43
|135
|5.57
|1.36
|4.3
|including
|130.99
|132
|1.01
|3.57
|0.9
|and
|137
|140
|3
|0.53
|2.6
|and
|144
|144.99
|0.99
|0.63
|0.9
|and
|173
|175
|2
|0.90
|1.7
|and
|184
|185
|1
|1.00
|0.9
|and
|192.24
|199.12
|6.88
|0.73
|4.9
|including
|193
|195
|2
|1.68
|1.4
|and
|208
|211
|3
|1.07
|2.1
|26DDH-JT-015
|31.5
|34.5
|3
|2.41
| Jons Trend
|sap
|including
|33
|34.5
|1.5
|4.32
|sap
Table 2. Collar Information.
|Hole ID
|Easting*
|Northing
|Elevation (m)
|Azimuth**
|Dip
|Length (m)
|26DDH-BB-005
|755,652
|417,470
|112
|23
|-50
|225.13
|26DDH-BB-006
|755,699
|417,499
|113
|18
|-53
|207.00
|26DDH-BB-007
|755,605
|417,456
|111
|23
|-48
|252.23
|26DDH-BB-008
|755,622
|417,556
|117
|27
|-55
|243.00
|26DDH-JT-011
|755,129
|417,920
|114
|355
|-58
|236.00
|26DDH-JT-012
|755,090
|418,019
|120
|340
|-68
|231.00
|26DDH-JT-013
|755,213
|417,946
|114
|352
|-58
|198.00
|26DDH-JT-014
|754,834
|418,089
|107
|15
|-50
|237.00
|26DDH-JT-015
|754,580
|418,207
|117
|5
|-53
|227.43
|26DDH-STR-001
|755,105
|419,507
|114
|75
|-45
|105.00
|26DDH-STR-002
|755,215
|419,513
|128
|300
|-50
|120.00
|26DDH-STR-003
|755,109
|419,612
|116
|130
|-45
|98.70
|26DDH-STR-004
|755,106
|419,607
|116
|15
|-50
|77.90
|26DDH-STR-005
|755,054
|419,743
|113
|177
|-45
|106.80
A second stage of drilling at the Stranger target comprising 508.40 m of drilling in five drill holes, 26DDH-STR-001 through 005, did not yield results that warrant further follow-up.
All drill information is available through this link.
Stock Option Grant
Miata wishes to announce that its Board of Directors has approved a grant of 2,025,000 stock options (the“Options”) to management, directors, employees, and certain consultants, in accordance with the Company's Omnibus Incentive Equity Plan (the“Omnibus Plan”).
The Options vest 50% at six months and 50% at twelve months from the date of grant, carry a 3-5 year term, and have an exercise price of $0.60 per common share. All the foregoing Options are subject to the terms of the Omnibus Plan, the applicable grant agreement, and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSX-V”). The Options and the underlying shares are subject to a four month hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and the policies of the TSX-V.
QAQC
Drill core samples are analyzed for gold at FILAB Suriname, a commercial certified laboratory under ISO 9001:2015. Samples are crushed and pulverized to 85% passing 88 μm prior to analysis using a 50 g fire assay (50 g aliquot) with an Atomic Absorption (AA) finish. For samples that return assay values over 5.0 grams per tonne (g/t), another cut was taken from the original pulp and fire assayed with a gravimetric finish. Samples with coarse visible gold or returning an assay value over 10.0 grams per tonne (g/t), metallic screen analysis is conducted on the coarse reject material. Miata Metals inserts certified reference standards, as well as blanks and 1⁄4 core duplicates, in the sample sequence for quality control and assurance.
QP Statement
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Jacob Verbaas, P.Geo., a director of the Company and Qualified Person as defined under the definitions of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Miata Metals Corp.
Miata Metals Corp. (TSX.V: MMET) is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as the OTCQX (OTCQX: MMETF) and Frankfurt (FSE: 8NQ) Exchanges. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company holds a 70% interest in the ~215 km2 Sela Creek Gold Project with an option to acquire a full 100% interest in the Project, and a 70% beneficial interest in the Nassau Gold Project with an option to acquire 100%. Both exploration properties are located in the greenstone belt of Suriname.
On Behalf of the Board
Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, P.Geo | CEO and Director
For Further Information, please contact:
Nikki McEachnie
Director of Investor Relations
...
778-486-1500
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain information contained herein constitutes“forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“anticipates”,“anticipated”,“expected”,“intends”,“will” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results will occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX.V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release
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