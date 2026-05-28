Miata Expands District-Scale Gold System At Sela Creek, Suriname, Including 11 M At 3.35 G/T Au Within 25.1 M At 1.71 G/T Au At Jons Trend

The 2026 drill program continues to systematically delineate what Miata believes is an emerging district-scale gold system at Sela Creek. Ongoing drilling at Jons Trend and Big Berg has consistently expanded the footprint of mineralization. Moreover, the additional drilling combined with refined geological modeling confirms continuity across a broad structural corridor and demonstrates the presence of multiple growing zones of mineralization within the project area. With each successive drillhole, Miata increases its understanding of the geometry, scale, and controls of the gold system.

Highlights



26DDH-JT-014 intersected: 25.1 m at 1.71 g/t Au from 49.0 m, including 11.0 m at 3.35 g/t Au from 52 m



26DDH-BB-005 intersected:

16.68 m at 1.39 g/t Au from 102 m, including 6.0 m at 2.90 g/t Au from 111.0 m

All Drill holes intersected gold mineralization, further confirming the scale and continuity of the mineralized system at Sela Creek

Jons Trend continues to expand with step-out drilling, confirming broad zones of mineralization, along strike, across strike, and at depth

Southeastern step-out holes 26DDH-JT-011, -012 and -013 confirm continuity of mineralization along the southeastern extension of Jons Trend

Refined geological modeling allows the Company to target effectively and efficiently at both Jons Trend and Big Berg and reveals strong continuity of mineralized zones Big Berg drilling now confirms continuity both along plunge and across a broad mineralized envelope



“Miata's drilling continues to demonstrate the growing scale across Sela Creek, with gold mineralization now being intersected across the southeastern and central portions of Jons Trend and consistently at Big Berg.” Said Dr. Jacob (Jaap) Verbaas, CEO of Miata Metals.

“The significance of these results is that they continue to demonstrate scale, continuity, and growth across the system. At Jons trend, drilling is confirming that mineralization extends from the southeastern high-grade area into the central part of the trend, while systematic drilling at Big Bergs reveals similar mineralization with potential to grow substantially. Together, these results strengthen our view that Sela Creek hosts a large structurally controlled gold system with multiple centres of mineralization with meaningful room to grow. Our 2026 drill program is progressing well, and we are excited to update the market with further results as we continue to delineate the gold system at Sela Creek through systematic drilling.”









Figure 1. Plan view of Jons Trend and Big Berg with geological section (Figure 2) lines indicated, as well as viewpoint of Figure 4.

Jons Trend Drilling:

Drillholes 26DDH-JT-011, JT-012 and JT-013 targeted the east-southeastern extension of Jons Trend, following up on the mineralized corridor identified by earlier drilling and testing the cross-sectional width of mineralization. The holes successfully intersected multiple high-strain mineralized zones characterized by strong shearing, silica flooding, biotite and chlorite alteration, and dense shear-hosted veining. Drillhole 26DDH-JT-014 was drilled into an untested part of Jons Trend, between the main northwestern discovery zone (approximately 150 m NW of -014) and the central Jons Trend discovery zone (i.e., DDH-JT-008, 100 m to the SE). 26DDH-JT-015 was drilled to the far west-northwest part of the Trend, testing the cross-sectional width of the mineralization.

26DDH-JT-011, drilled approximately 150 m southeast of discovery hole JT-008, intersected:



10.5 m at 1.05 g/t Au

22.75 m at 0.75 g/t Au 6.0 m at 1.06 g/t Au



26DDH-JT-012, drilled approximately 100 m southeast of discovery hole JT-008, intersected:



12.0 m at 0.95 g/t Au 5.5 m at 1.44 g/t Au

26DDH-JT-013 intersected a newly identified zone of strong shearing and alteration at the east-northeastern edge of the trend, returning:

4.5 m at 1.74 g/t Au



26DDH-JT-014 upper zone intersected:



25.1 m at 1.71 g/t Au

Including 11.0 m at 3.35 g/t Au Including 1.0 m at 21.31 g/t Au



These results reinforce the continuity of the southeastern portion of Jons Trend while improving confidence into the centre of the trend. The emerging pattern is consistent with higher-grade centres surrounded by broader mineralized halos within the larger structural corridor.

The southeastern holes continue to return strong gold grades and width, reinforcing the continuity of the Jons Trend system and highlighting additional expansion potential along strike.

Refined geological modeling using over 15,000 structural data points from oriented diamond core drilling highlights repeating mineralized vein zones that are continuous along strike and down-dip (Figure 2). The geological modeling forms the basis of improved drill targeting at Jons Trend, where the drill hit rate is close to 100% and almost every drill hole has yielded multiple mineralized intersects.





Figure 2. Plan view of Jons Trend to Big Berg. Note the viewing direction for Figure 4.





Figure 3. Cross sectional view of Jons Trend (NE side of trend, A-A', and SE side of trend, B-B') with recent drilling indicated. Geological model has defined tight isoclinal folding of metasedimentary units (greys) that are near upright and parallel to shearing as well as the strike of mineralization at Jons Trend (orange vein zones).

Big Berg Drilling:

Follow-up drilling at Big Berg tested the extension of the discovery zone, both down plunge and up-plunge of fold axes hosting relatively flat-lying extensional veins. The follow-up drilling comprised a series of holes spaced approximately 50 m apart; Holes 26DDH-BB-005 to -007 were drilled approximately 50 m south of the Big Berg discovery zone (down-plunge of the interpreted fold axes), while 26DDH-BB-008 was drilled approximately 50 m north-northwest of the discovery zone (up-plunge of fold axes).

The drilling successfully intersected multiple zones of veining and altered metasedimentary rocks containing visible gold and disseminated sulfide mineralization. The results indicate that Big Berg is expanding from the discovery area and is developing as a well-defined mineralized center with a broader surrounding gold halo.

The southern fence of drilling returned:



26DDH-BB-005 intersected



13.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au from 50 m

16.68 m at 1.39 g/t Au from 102 m

26DDH-BB-006

14.14 m at 1.11 g/t Au from 91.46 m

26DDH-BB-007



7.5 m at 1.90 g/t Au from 41 m

7.25 m at 1.50 g/t Au from 111 m

26DDH-BB-008, drilled northwest of the discovery zone, intersected: 13.5 m at 0.91 g/t Au from 40 m

Many of the Big Berg intercepts are interpreted to be greater than 90% true width, supporting the interpretation of a broad flat-lying and continuous mineralized body. Together with the results from Jons Trend, the Big Berg holes support the interpretation that Sela Creek contains multiple mineralized centres within the same emerging district-scale gold system.





Figure 4. 3D view of modeled vein zones for Big Berg and Jons trend, looking from Big Berg zone back to Jons Trend (azimuth 288). Note similarities in vein zone morphology and potential for extension between the two target areas.

One drill remains active on Big Berg and Jons Trend, while another drill rig is currently testing several zones in the Puma Area, where 2025 drilling has intersected 18 m at 2.70 g/t gold in 25DDH-SEL-025 and 5.3 m at 8.25 g/t gold in 25DDH-SEL-030.

Table 1. Reported drill results.