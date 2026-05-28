World Menstrual Hygiene Day: Why Period Pain Feels Worse In Delhi Heatwave At 47°C

As Delhi reels under scorching temperatures nearing 47°C, doctors are highlighting an often-overlooked health concern - the impact of extreme heat on menstrual wellbeing. On World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026, medical experts explained how heatwaves can intensify common period symptoms, leaving many women feeling more exhausted, dehydrated and uncomfortable than usual.

According to health professionals, excessive heat puts additional stress on the body, which may amplify menstrual cramps, headaches, fatigue and mood swings. During heatwave conditions, the body loses large amounts of water through sweating, increasing the risk of dehydration. This can affect blood circulation and muscle function, making cramps feel sharper and more painful.

Doctors say many women also experience dizziness, nausea and weakness during periods in extremely hot weather because the body is simultaneously coping with hormonal changes and heat-related stress. Increased sweating may further lead to skin irritation, rashes and discomfort, especially during prolonged outdoor travel or long working hours.

One expert reportedly explained that dehydration and overheating can worsen inflammation and increase physical discomfort during menstruation. Another doctor noted that high temperatures may indirectly disturb hormone balance by raising stress levels in the body, potentially affecting energy, sleep and emotional wellbeing during periods.

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The discussion gained momentum online as several women shared personal experiences of struggling with painful cramps and exhaustion during the ongoing North Indian heatwave. Many social media users said commuting in overcrowded public transport and spending time outdoors becomes especially difficult during menstruation in peak summer conditions.

Doctors have advised women to stay hydrated by drinking sufficient water and electrolyte-rich fluids throughout the day. Experts also recommend wearing breathable cotton clothing, avoiding excessive caffeine intake and maintaining proper menstrual hygiene during humid weather.

Health professionals further stressed the importance of changing sanitary products regularly during summer to reduce the chances of infections, irritation and rashes caused by excessive sweat and moisture. Women experiencing unusually severe pain, irregular cycles or prolonged symptoms were encouraged to seek medical advice rather than ignore warning signs.

World Menstrual Hygiene Day, observed every year on May 28, aims to spread awareness about menstrual health, hygiene access and period-related stigma. Experts say climate conditions and rising heatwaves are increasingly becoming an important part of conversations around women's health and daily wellbeing.

As temperatures continue to soar across several Indian cities, doctors believe greater awareness about heat-related menstrual discomfort can help women take preventive steps and prioritise self-care during extreme weather conditions.

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