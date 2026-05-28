Qatar Braces For Extreme Heat And Strong Winds Over Weekend

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Residents in Qatar are expected to experience extremely hot weather conditions over the weekend, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 45°C alongside strong winds and rough sea conditions in offshore areas.

In a weather post, the Qatar Meteorology Department stated that today Thursday, May 28, will see hot to very hot daytime conditions with temperatures peaking at 44°C before dropping to 31°C at night.

On Friday, May 29, temperatures are expected to climb further to 45°C, with a minimum of 32°C at night.

The Department noted that Saturday, May 30, will remain very hot, with temperatures reaching 44°C and lows around 30°C

Winds are expected to shift from southwesterly to northwesterly on Thursday and Friday at 6–16 knots and 5-15 knots respectively, with gusts reaching up to 25 knots during the day.

Similar wind conditions are expected on Saturday, with northwesterly gusts reaching 21 knots.

Sea waves forecast over the 3 days is set between 2 and 4 feet, rising to 8 feet at times