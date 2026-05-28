APAC Non-Alcoholic Beverages Industry Sport Sponsorship Analysis Report 2025: Coca-Cola Is The Clear Sponsorship Leader, Supported By Pepsico, Asahi, Ganten And Bisleri

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The APAC non-alcoholic beverage sector offers growth in sports sponsorship, especially in cricket, driven by health trends and functional drinks. Leading brands like Coca-Cola and PepsiCo dominate, with key opportunities in multi-sport strategies across cricket, rugby, and tennis in Asia.

Dublin, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sponsorship Sector Report - Non-Alcoholic Beverages APAC 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides an overview of the non-alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region. It explores all the main active brands in the sector as well as details the movement in the sector over the last few years in the sports sponsorship industry.



Changing Landscape: APAC non-alcoholic beverage sponsorship is expanding, with annual value rising from $112.31 million in 2020 to 142.12 million in 2025, driven by health-focused consumption and rapid growth in functional, low- and no-sugar drinks.

Leading Sport: Cricket dominates APAC non-alcoholic beverage sponsorship, led by the IPL's vast audiences. Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Campa Cola and Gatorade invest heavily, using cricket to secure mass exposure and long-term loyalty.

Key Markets: Asia attracts most sponsorships, with 150 of 252 deals worth $67.7 million annually; the Pacific delivers fewer but often higher-impact agreements across AFL, rugby, horse racing and major tennis properties.

Subindustry Analysis: Soft drinks lead by deal volume, followed by water, energy drinks, sports drinks and coffee. Growth is underpinned by global players like Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Ganten and Red Bull scaling multi-sport, multi-market portfolios.

Brand Spend: Asia-Pacific brands average $0.47 million per deal across 181 sponsorships, favoring local leagues and federations. Middle East & Africa and South & Central America contribute only isolated, higher-value agreements such as Barbican and BIG Cola. Market Leaders: Coca-Cola is the clear sponsorship leader, supported by PepsiCo, Asahi, Ganten and Bisleri. These brands deploy broad, multi-sport strategies spanning cricket, football, basketball, endurance events and tennis to build regional dominance.

Reasons to Buy

For those wanting an in-depth analysis of how the non-alcoholic beverages sector across the APAC region performed in the sports sponsorship industry, in the sense of both business and popularity.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Information and Background

Executive Summary

2. Market Insights

Sponsorship market trends

3. Sector Analysis



Sector Analysis Summary

Top 20 Sports by Value and Volume

Top 5 Sports by Deal volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020

Product Category Breakdown

Key Product Sponsorship Markets

Subindustry by Deal Volume

Subindustry by Deal Value Top 10 Largest Deals

4. Case Study

Case Study: Delhi Capitals and All Seasons

5. Brand Analysis



Brand Analysis Summary

Spend per Brand Location

Top 10 Most Active Brands and Biggest Spenders in 2025

Top 5 Sports by Deal Volume Since 2020

Top 5 Sports by Deal Value Since 2020 Featured Brands Analysis

Companies Featured



Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Gatorade

Asahi Beverages

Monster Energy

Ganten

ITO EN

Kirin Beverage Pokka Sapporo

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