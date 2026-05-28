Nabla Works Launches Next-Gen AI Camera For Real-Time Skin Smoothing With GAN AR Filters
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Traditional AR filters often caused loss of skin detail and produced an unnatural flat appearance. This SDK preserves natural skin texture and shading during correction, enabling realistic visual expression with minimal artificial appearance.
A key feature of the SDK is the optimization of GAN-based real-time image generation for practical use on mobile devices. Previously, high-quality GAN-based generation required significant computational resources and depended heavily on cloud GPUs or high-performance PCs.
By combining proprietary inference optimization, model compression, memory control, and processing pipeline optimization, Nablaworks achieved smooth real-time processing directly on smartphones.
This enables low-latency AR experiences and stable visual performance regardless of network conditions.
Technical Features
Natural Skin Enhancement Powered by GAN
The SDK uses GAN-based generative models to maintain skin texture, shading, and depth while applying natural-looking enhancement. It enables realistic visual quality that conventional AR filters often struggle to achieve.
Proprietary Lightweight Optimization Technology
Through proprietary model compression and lightweight optimization technologies, the SDK enables high-speed inference on mobile devices while reducing processing load, memory usage, and power consumption without compromising generation quality.
Real-Time Generation on Mobile Devices
The SDK performs real-time processing directly on-device without relying on cloud rendering. This enables low-latency AR experiences suitable for interactive applications such as live streaming and online customer engagement.
High-Precision Face Recognition and Tracking
The SDK accurately tracks facial contours, expressions, and movements while maintaining natural effects even during rapid scene changes. Stable rendering quality is maintained in fast-motion environments.
Performance
The SDK achieves the high responsiveness required for real-time AR processing in mobile environments.
Face recognition and image processing are completed within 30 milliseconds, enabling smooth visual experiences without noticeable delay. The SDK also balances real-time generation and high-quality rendering while maintaining stable performance on mobile devices.
By on-device image-processing, the SDK provides the following advantages:
Reduced communication latency
Lower server load
Reduced cloud costs
Enhanced privacy protection
Potential Applications
Live streaming applications
Video calls and online meetings
Digital humans
Virtual customer service
AR camera applications
Social media video generation
Beauty and cosmetics simulation
Virtual experiences for EC platforms
The SDK is suitable for a wide range of fields requiring real-time performance and natural visual quality.
Future Outlook
Nabla Works will continue advancing the integration of AR technology and generative AI to support next-generation interactive experiences powered by real-time generation technology.
The company plans to further improve processing speed and model efficiency for mobile environments, enabling high-quality generative AI experiences across a broader range of devices while enhancing both real-time responsiveness and visual quality.
Nabla Works will also continue improving the accuracy and quality of its existing features, covering AR for skin enhancement, cosmetic surgery simulation, makeup, and background segmentation.
Through AR technologies that combine natural visual expression with high processing performance, Nabla Works aims to contribute to new user experiences across live streaming, online communication, entertainment, beauty, and EC sectors.
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