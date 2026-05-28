Nabla Works Launches Next-Gen AI Camera For Real-Time Skin Smoothing With GAN AR Filters

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Nabla Works Corp. has added next-generation GAN (Generative Adversarial Network) powered technology to its AR SDK (Augmented Reality Software Development Kit), offering a different approach from conventional filter-based processing. Through this advanced real-time image generation technology, it is possible to deliver natural and high-definition skin enhancement in mobile environments in real-time.For more information, please visit:

Traditional AR filters often caused loss of skin detail and produced an unnatural flat appearance. This SDK preserves natural skin texture and shading during correction, enabling realistic visual expression with minimal artificial appearance.

A key feature of the SDK is the optimization of GAN-based real-time image generation for practical use on mobile devices. Previously, high-quality GAN-based generation required significant computational resources and depended heavily on cloud GPUs or high-performance PCs.

By combining proprietary inference optimization, model compression, memory control, and processing pipeline optimization, Nablaworks achieved smooth real-time processing directly on smartphones.

This enables low-latency AR experiences and stable visual performance regardless of network conditions.

Technical Features

Natural Skin Enhancement Powered by GAN

The SDK uses GAN-based generative models to maintain skin texture, shading, and depth while applying natural-looking enhancement. It enables realistic visual quality that conventional AR filters often struggle to achieve.

Proprietary Lightweight Optimization Technology

Through proprietary model compression and lightweight optimization technologies, the SDK enables high-speed inference on mobile devices while reducing processing load, memory usage, and power consumption without compromising generation quality.

Real-Time Generation on Mobile Devices

The SDK performs real-time processing directly on-device without relying on cloud rendering. This enables low-latency AR experiences suitable for interactive applications such as live streaming and online customer engagement.

High-Precision Face Recognition and Tracking

The SDK accurately tracks facial contours, expressions, and movements while maintaining natural effects even during rapid scene changes. Stable rendering quality is maintained in fast-motion environments.

Performance

The SDK achieves the high responsiveness required for real-time AR processing in mobile environments.

Face recognition and image processing are completed within 30 milliseconds, enabling smooth visual experiences without noticeable delay. The SDK also balances real-time generation and high-quality rendering while maintaining stable performance on mobile devices.

By on-device image-processing, the SDK provides the following advantages:

Reduced communication latency

Lower server load

Reduced cloud costs

Enhanced privacy protection

Potential Applications

Live streaming applications

Video calls and online meetings

Digital humans

Virtual customer service

AR camera applications

Social media video generation

Beauty and cosmetics simulation

Virtual experiences for EC platforms

The SDK is suitable for a wide range of fields requiring real-time performance and natural visual quality.

Future Outlook

Nabla Works will continue advancing the integration of AR technology and generative AI to support next-generation interactive experiences powered by real-time generation technology.

The company plans to further improve processing speed and model efficiency for mobile environments, enabling high-quality generative AI experiences across a broader range of devices while enhancing both real-time responsiveness and visual quality.

Nabla Works will also continue improving the accuracy and quality of its existing features, covering AR for skin enhancement, cosmetic surgery simulation, makeup, and background segmentation.

Through AR technologies that combine natural visual expression with high processing performance, Nabla Works aims to contribute to new user experiences across live streaming, online communication, entertainment, beauty, and EC sectors.