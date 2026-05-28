Senate Panel Advances Brazil's Rural Debt Relief

MENAFN - The Rio Times) BRAZIL · AGRIBUSINESS

Key Facts

- The vote: The Senate's economic affairs committee approved PL 5122/2023 on rural debt relief, sending it to the floor under urgency.

- The funding: It taps the Pre-Salt Social Fund to finance renegotiation for producers hit by climate events.

- The terms: Repayment runs up to 13 years, with rates of 6 percent for Pronaf, 8 percent for Pronamp and 10 percent for others.

- The friction: Relator Renan Calheiros went beyond the Finance Ministry text; the government's Senate leader cast the lone protest.

- Latin American impact: The bill tests how far Brazil will spend to shield its farm sector from climate-driven losses.

A Senate committee advanced Brazil's rural debt relief bill on Wednesday, approving a broad renegotiation framework funded by the Pre-Salt Social Fund despite objections from the government's own Senate leader.

A Win for the Farm Caucus

The Senate's Committee on Economic Affairs approved PL 5122/2023 in a symbolic vote. The bill, authored by deputy Domingos Neto, was reported by committee chair Renan Calheiros. It now goes to the floor under an urgency request.

Calheiros said the text balances fiscal responsibility with support for the productive sector. He framed it as essential to the farm economy amid recurring climate shocks. He also said it preserves the executive's autonomy.

The approved report went beyond the proposal the Finance Ministry had sent. It expanded the volume of resources, the range of eligible debts and the repayment conditions. The farm caucus treated the outcome as a clear victory.

How the Rural Debt Relief Would Work

Eligibility targets producers and cooperatives that booked losses in at least two harvests between 2019 and 2025. The threshold is a drop of at least 30 percent in expected farm income. The aim is to reach those hardest hit by adverse weather.

The financing draws on the Pre-Salt Social Fund and other sources to be defined by the executive. Reported caps reach R$10 million per producer and R$50 million for cooperatives and associations. The relator dropped a global ceiling on the use of fund resources.

Repayment can extend up to 13 years, with scope to add five more in specific cases. Interest is set at 6 percent for Pronaf borrowers, 8 percent for Pronamp and 10 percent for other producers. The monetary council would handle the detailed rules.

The Government's Objections

Government Senate leader Jaques Wagner opposed the text and cast the lone divergent vote. He had tried to hold back provisions that lacked agreement with the economic team. The committee approved the bill anyway.

Calheiros said he regretted not reaching a full deal with the government. He cited several meetings with Finance Minister Dario Durigan. He said he incorporated some ministry suggestions while rejecting others on practical grounds.

The dispute centers on cost and control. The government favored credit lines structured inside the financial system. The approved text instead leans on the Pre-Salt fund and leaves the total volume for the executive to set later.

What Comes Next

The bill heads to the Senate floor under urgency, which speeds the timetable. Because the text was reshaped, it would still need to clear the Chamber before becoming law.

For markets, the measure signals how far Congress will go to backstop farm balance sheets. The use of the Pre-Salt fund and an open-ended volume will draw fiscal scrutiny as the vote nears.

Frequently Asked Questions What does the bill do?

PL 5122/2023 creates a framework to renegotiate the debts of rural producers hurt by climate events. It uses the Pre-Salt Social Fund and other sources to finance the relief.

Who qualifies?

Producers and cooperatives with losses in at least two harvests between 2019 and 2025, with a minimum 30 percent drop in expected farm income. Reported caps reach R$10 million per producer and R$50 million for cooperatives.

What are the terms?

Repayment runs up to 13 years, extendable by five more in some cases. Interest is 6 percent for Pronaf borrowers, 8 percent for Pronamp and 10 percent for other producers.

Why did the government object?

The relator's text went beyond the Finance Ministry proposal on volume and conditions and leaned on the Pre-Salt fund. Government Senate leader Jaques Wagner cast the lone protest vote.

Is it now law?

No. The committee approved it and sent it to the Senate floor under urgency. Because the text was reshaped, it would also need to pass the Chamber before reaching the president.

Connected Coverage

The same session also advanced a domestic-supply push; see our report on Brazil's move to cut its fertilizer import dependence. For the fiscal backdrop, see our coverage of Brazil's fuel-tax and oil-revenue debate.

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