Kodiak Reports Positive Results From Metallurgical Testwork On The MPD Project
|
|Grind
|Recoveries
|Test Program
|(μm)
|Cu (%)
|Au (%)
|Ag (%)
|2025 (Previous)
|75
|89.9
|74.1
|76.0
|2026 Batch Rougher-05
|150
|91.1
|81.4
|80.4
|2026 Batch Rougher-06
|150
|90.2
|86.2
|86.9
|2026 Locked Cycle Test Rougher - (Cycle E)
|150
|85.9
|76.2
|75.1
The ability to operate at this coarser grind size has several potential benefits, including reduced capital cost, reduced comminution energy requirements, and lower operating costs. These findings reinforce the opportunity to potentially enhance future project economics without compromising concentrate quality or recovery performance.
Locked Cycle Test Results
The completion of the first locked cycle test is a significant milestone for the company as this type of test reflects conditions in a process plant by simulating a full flotation flowsheet at steady state. The locked cycle test was performed on the optimized rougher concentrate and achieved copper, gold and silver recoveries of 78.7%, 60% and 49.3%, respectively, to a cleaner concentrate grading 18.3% copper, 8.2 g/t gold and 73 g/t silver. Table 2 presents the results of the three products from the test, including the cleaner concentrate, cleaner tails and rougher tails.
During cleaner variation testwork, non-sulphide gangue was identified as a source of dilution in the final concentrate. These results suggest the possibility that alternative equipment could be used to remove the dilution, thereby improving recoveries while achieving target grade. Follow-up testwork will be undertaken to investigate the effectiveness of other techniques to manage the non-sulphide gangue.
Table 2: Locked Cycle Test (D-E) - Metallurgical Results
|Product
|Mass
|Feed Grade
|Recoveries
|%
|Au (g/t)
|Ag (g/t)
|Cu (%)
|Au (%)
|Ag (%)
|Cu (%)
|Final Concentrate
|1.6
|8.2
|73.0
|18.3
|60.0
|49.3
|78.7
|Cleaner Tails
|10.1
|0.4
|6.5
|0.29
|18.1
|27.0
|7.6
|Rougher Tails
|88.3
|0.06
|0.7
|0.06
|21.8
|23.7
|13.7
|Feed
|100
|0.22
|2.4
|0.38
|100
|100
|100
Gold Recovery
A key focus of the updated 2026 testwork was to improve overall gold recovery to final concentrate and identify further opportunities for improvement. As discussed above, the updated rougher variability testwork showed an increase in gold recovery alongside copper performance. Likewise, on the locked cycle test, gold recovery to final concentrate was improved.
To identify further opportunities for improvement, rougher-stage leach testing was performed to determine if gold is present as free gold, rather than associated with sulphide minerals. The testwork confirmed that a portion of gold is not associated with sulphides, indicating that flotation alone may not maximize gold recovery and that the application of gravity recovery processes may provide an opportunity to improve recovery. This will be an area of focus in follow-up phases of testwork.
QA/QP
The metallurgical program was carried out by BaseMet, Base Met, an Interteck company, is a leading provider of metallurgical testing services whose specialties include mineral processing, gold extraction technologies, comminution, geometallurgy and applied mineralogy. The metallurgical and mineralogical work was conducted under the supervision of Shane Tad Crowie, P. Eng of JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ("JDS"), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. JDS is an international mining consultancy with extensive experience across a wide range of deposit types and metals, including many porphyry copper projects in British Columbia. Mr. Crowie has reviewed this news release and approved the technical information pertaining to the metallurgical work. Dave Skelton, P.Geol, Vice President Exploration and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical information contained in this release.
On behalf of the Board of Directors
Kodiak Copper Corp.
Claudia Tornquist
President & CEO
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