MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Dryden Gold to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of The North in Quebec City

May 28, 2026 6:00 AM EDT | Source: VID Media

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 28, 2026) - Dryden Gold Corp. (TSXV: DRY) (OTCQX: DRYGF) (" Dryden Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to remind investors that it will be participating in THE Mining Investment Event of the North (" THE Event ") taking place June 4-6, 2024 at the Centre des Congres in Quebec City, Canada. Investors can look forward to updates on the ongoing drill program, the latest drill results, and insights into the Company's exploration plans for the remainder of the year, supported by the gross proceeds from its recently closed C$9.59 million equity financing. Investors are encouraged to review the updated corporate presentation here.

Trey Wasser, Dryden Gold's CEO & Director, will be presenting on behalf of The Company on Thursday June 4 at 1:30 EST, as well as sitting on THE Best Performing Companies of 2025/26 Panel on Thursday June 4 at 1:45 - 2:30, moderated by Adrian Day of Adrian Day Asset Management. The Company will have a core shack available and will be conducting one-to-one meetings with investors.

The latest Agenda, Brochure, participating companies, speakers and panelists may be found here.

Investors are invited to contact Jennifer Choi at ... to inquire about registering to attend.

ABOUT THE MINING INVESTMENT OF THE NORTH

THE Event is held annually in Quebec City, Canada. THE Event is independently sponsored and designed to facilitate privately arranged meetings between mining companies, international investors, and various mining government authorities and provides a platform to hear from some of the most influential thought leaders in the sector. THE Event is committed to promoting diversity, equality issues and sustainability in the mining industry via education and innovation through its unique Student Sponsorship and SHE-Co Initiatives.

ABOUT DRYDEN GOLD CORP.

Dryden Gold Corp. is an exploration company focused on the discovery of high-grade gold mineralization and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (" DRY "), on the OTCQX Marketplace (" DRYGF ") and on the FSE (" X7W "). The Company has a strong management team and Board of Directors comprised of experienced individuals with a track record of building shareholder value through property acquisition and consolidation, exploration success, and mergers and acquisitions. Dryden Gold controls a 100% interest in a dominant strategic land position in the Dryden District of Northwestern Ontario. Dryden Gold's property package includes historic gold mines but has seen limited modern exploration. The property hosts high-grade gold mineralization over 50km of potential strike length along the Manitou-Dinorwic deformation zone. The property has excellent infrastructure, enjoys collaborative relationships with First Nations communities and benefits from proximity to an experienced mining workforce.

For more information go to our website .