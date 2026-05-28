President Ilham Aliyev Inspected Private Houses Designated For Servicemen In Khojaly

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected private houses in the village of Dashbulag in Khojaly district following their major overhaul for servicemen of the Ministry of Defense, AzerNEWS reports.

The head of state was briefed on the developments.

A total of 191 private houses are located in the area. Of these, 1 is a two-room house, 70 are three-room houses, 93 are four-room houses, 8 are five-room houses, and 1 is an eight-room house. In addition, the area includes 18 two-story seven-room houses.

Necessary conditions have been created in the houses to ensure comfortable living and recreation for residents. The homes have been supplied with electricity and gas.

Infrastructure and communication projects, including the reconstruction of internal neighborhood roads, have also been implemented in the area. In addition, a park and a Flag square have been established for residents' recreation.