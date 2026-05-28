Three Wounded In Blade Attack At Swiss Train Station: Police

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Zurich: A man wounded three people with a bladed weapon at the Winterthur train station near Zurich on Thursday morning, before being arrested, Swiss police said.

"Shortly after 8:30 am (0630 GMT), a man injured three people with a bladed weapon at Winterthur train station. The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police," Zurich police said in a statement.

They added that the suspect was "a 31-year-old Swiss man" and that his motive was "under investigation".