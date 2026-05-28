Three Wounded In Blade Attack At Swiss Train Station: Police
Zurich: A man wounded three people with a bladed weapon at the Winterthur train station near Zurich on Thursday morning, before being arrested, Swiss police said.
"Shortly after 8:30 am (0630 GMT), a man injured three people with a bladed weapon at Winterthur train station. The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police," Zurich police said in a statement.
They added that the suspect was "a 31-year-old Swiss man" and that his motive was "under investigation".
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment