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Three Wounded In Blade Attack At Swiss Train Station: Police


2026-05-28 06:01:51
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Zurich: A man wounded three people with a bladed weapon at the Winterthur train station near Zurich on Thursday morning, before being arrested, Swiss police said.

"Shortly after 8:30 am (0630 GMT), a man injured three people with a bladed weapon at Winterthur train station. The suspected perpetrator was arrested by the police," Zurich police said in a statement.

They added that the suspect was "a 31-year-old Swiss man" and that his motive was "under investigation".

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The Peninsula

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