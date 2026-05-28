Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges A Former Auto Mechanic With Lung Cancer Or Mesothelioma To Call Them For Direct Access To The Nation's Top Lawyers For Compensation Results-Not A Marketing Law Firm's Call Center

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Mesothelioma Victims Center worries that while most people who develop mesothelioma are aware there might be significant financial compensation--most individuals who develop lung cancer because of workplace exposure to asbestos are not aware there might be significant financial compensation for them too. As an example, financial compensation might exceed $100,000 for an auto mechanic who developed lung cancer because of routine exposure to asbestos changing brakes or replacing clutches in the early 1980s or before as they are happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

According to the Mesothelioma Victims Center, "We are passionate about making certain people who have developed mesothelioma or lung cancer because of asbestos exposure receive the best compensation. Asbestos exposure greatly increases a person's chance of getting lung cancer. An auto mechanic probably had daily exposure to asbestos if they changed auto-truck brakes, clutches, transmissions before the early 1980s. Auto mechanics might have worked at a gas station, a commercial tire-brake store, a city or county motor pool or in the armed forces anywhere in the USA.

"What makes us unique is we are not a law firm; we are advocates and again we want people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer to receive the best compensation. We also offer a person who has developed asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma direct access to the nation's most skilled and experienced lawyers, not their receptionist, or a paralegal. No group in the nation offers a service like this. If your husband or dad is a former auto-truck mechanic and he now has asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma-please call us at 866-714-6466. We want to make a big difference for you, and our service is free."

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos include Veterans of the US Navy, power plant workers, shipyard workers, steel mill workers, oil refinery workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, miners, auto mechanics, machinists, pulp or paper mill workers, printers, firemen, railroad workers and construction workers. In most instances people with mesothelioma were exposed to asbestos in the 1950's, 1960's, 1970's, or 1980's as they are always happy to discuss at 866-714-6466.

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center received for two decades a person with mesothelioma could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Illinois, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska.