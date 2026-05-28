Blackpearl Technology's Blackbeard Platform Awarded 2026 Iot Evolution Industrial Iot Product Of The Year

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- BlackPearl Technology, a leading engineering and technology solutions company, announced that it has been awarded the 2026 IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year for its BlackBeardTM command platform from IoT Evolution World.

The BlackBeard system is a next-generation perforating command hub delivering the exploration industry's first true, all-in-one perforation platform for telemetry, control, monitoring, and firing in a single, intelligent system.

The platform is a software-defined industrial edge system built for high-reliability field execution in extreme, low-connectivity environments. Delivering a market-leading 0.4-second inventory per switch, the BlackBeard system accelerates deployment while maintaining precise current regulation, automated firing profiles and auditable 100% shot verification for operational confidence. Its configurable dashboard outputs and integrated data logging enable seamless export to third-party business intelligence platforms, transforming execution data into actionable insight.

“Working in industries where precision and timing are paramount, we are elated that our BlackBeard hub is streamlining perforating operations in the upstream field,” said David Smith, vice president of innovation.“I'm proud of how our team has approached a decades-old exploration process and innovated it into the 21st century.”

Built on an open platform SDK, the BlackBeard system supports multi-vendor tool ecosystems while remaining upgradeable in the field - protecting capital investment and future-proofing operations without hardware replacement.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that a BlackPearl Technology product has earned the IoT Evolution Industrial Product of the Year award. Prior awards include BlackPearl Technology's BeaconTM micro PoE-powered edge gateway (2025), ZephyrTM wireless instrument gauge (2024), and InterceptorTM suite of products (2023). BlackPearl Technology's growing ecosystem of IIoT tools and systems provides advanced solutions for solving complex edge challenges across energy, manufacturing and infrastructure sectors.

Sponsored by IoT Evolution World, a leading B2B technology media platform and digital publication dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT), the IoT Evolution Industrial IoT Product of the Year awards recognize the most innovative and impactful products and solutions advancing the Industrial Internet of Things across manufacturing, logistics, infrastructure, energy, transportation and industrial operations.

About BlackPearl Technology

BlackPearl Technology is a leading provider of innovative IIoT solutions for industries worldwide. We specialize in engineering, manufacturing and client services, supporting the entire product design and development lifecycle, from conception to full-scale manufacturing. Our team of skilled electrical, mechanical, software, and firmware engineers is dedicated to creating advanced, reliable solutions that solve our customers' problems, enhancing their operations. Visit to learn more.