Uttarakhand's Green Future: CM Dhami Unveils Solar Awareness Booklet

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday unveiled the 'Solar Awareness Souvenir Booklet' prepared by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) at the Chief Minister's Camp Office.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this initiative is not merely the release of a souvenir booklet, but a symbol of the collective commitment towards building a bright, self-reliant, and green future for Uttarakhand.

The Chief Minister stated that the entire world is currently facing challenges such as climate change, energy crises, and environmental concerns. In such times, solar energy is not just an option but a necessity for securing the future of the coming generations.

Uttarakhand's Success with PM Surya Ghar Yojana

He said that under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, being implemented under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has achieved remarkable milestones that are becoming a source of inspiration for the country.

He said that the state achieved its initial target of installing 40,000 rooftop solar plants ahead of schedule, and nearly 95 per cent of the overall target has already been completed.

He added that Uttarakhand has now emerged among the top-performing states in the country in the effective implementation of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana.

Historic Increase in Solar Capacity

The Chief Minister further stated that since 2024, the state has recorded nearly a tenfold increase in solar energy capacity within just two years. Uttarakhand has successfully installed residential rooftop solar systems with a total capacity of around 290 MW. He termed this a historic achievement in the direction of building an energy self-reliant Uttarakhand.

A Collective Effort for a Green Revolution

Appreciating the coordinated efforts of UPCL, UREDA, regional officials, and all departments and institutions associated with the campaign, the Chief Minister said that this success is the result of the collective commitment and dedication of Team Uttarakhand.

He added that initiatives such as the state government's Solar Kauthig mass awareness campaign, street plays, and special training programmes for officials have helped create widespread awareness about solar energy across the state.

He also appreciated the support and significant contribution of the CEEW team.

Clean Energy for Every Citizen

The Chief Minister said that the government's objective is not only to install solar plants but also to make every citizen an active participant in the clean energy revolution.

He stated that the widespread adoption of solar energy will help reduce electricity expenses for common citizens, strengthen environmental conservation, and ensure a clean, safe, and green future for the coming generations.

Expressing confidence, the Chief Minister said that in the coming years, Uttarakhand will emerge as an inspiring and model state in the field of renewable energy for the entire country. (ANI)

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