Tajikistan, UN DESA Discuss Advancing Global Water Agenda
The meeting took place between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua.
During the talks, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and UN DESA, including joint efforts to advance the international water agenda, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process.--
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