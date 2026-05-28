Tajikistan, UN DESA Discuss Advancing Global Water Agenda

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) have discussed further cooperation on the global water agenda during talks held on the sidelines of the Fourth Dushanbe High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action“Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028, Trend reports citing the Tajik MFA.

The meeting took place between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua.

During the talks, the sides discussed current issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and UN DESA, including joint efforts to advance the international water agenda, achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthen cooperation within the framework of the Dushanbe Water Process.

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