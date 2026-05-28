Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Embassy Leaves Kyiv, Kaja Kallas Says

US Embassy Leaves Kyiv, Kaja Kallas Says


2026-05-28 05:07:00
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that the United States embassy is leaving Kyiv, while diplomatic missions from European Union member states continue to operate in the Ukrainian capital, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking upon arrival at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Cyprus, Kallas emphasized that European countries remain committed to maintaining their diplomatic presence in Ukraine.

"All embassies remain except one. All Europeans stayed, the United States left," Kallas said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov reportedly informed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio about preparations for strikes on Kyiv. Against this backdrop, the Russian Foreign Ministry officially urged foreign citizens, diplomats, and employees of international missions to leave the Ukrainian capital in advance.

No immediate details were provided regarding the reasons behind the reported departure of US embassy personnel.

Image: Gleb Garanich / Reuters

MENAFN28052026000195011045ID1111177746



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search