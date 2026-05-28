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President Ilham Aliyev Inspects Reconstruction Progress In Boyuk Galaderesi Village Of Shusha, Meets With Residents
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev reviewed the work carried out to restore individual houses and infrastructure in the village of Boyuk Galaderesi, Shusha district, and met with residents who returned to the village, AzerNEWS reports.
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