Bila Solar PV Module Named Kiwa PVEL Top Performer In 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Indianapolis, United States, May 27th, 2026, May 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Bila Solar, a U.S.-based solar panel manufacturer, today announced that its AA-Series 530-550 Watt Dual Glass Module has been recognized as a Top Performer in Kiwa PVEL's 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard, one of the solar industry's leading independent benchmarks for PV module reliability and performance.

Bila Solar earned Top Performer recognition for its AA-Series 530-550 Watt Dual Glass Module, a bifacial Mono PERC module manufactured at the company's Indianapolis facility. The recognition comes as Bila Solar continues scaling U.S. solar module manufacturing to serve developers, EPCs, utilities, commercial customers and long-term asset owners.



“Kiwa PVEL Top Performer recognition is a meaningful third-party validation of the quality, durability and performance we are building into every module,” said Wei-Tai Kwok, President of Bila Solar.“For customers evaluating domestic solar supply, independent testing matters. This recognition gives developers, EPCs and project owners added confidence in Bila Solar as a U.S. manufacturing partner delivering consistent, high-quality modules for long-term project value.”

Kiwa PVEL's PV Module Reliability Scorecard recognizes manufacturers that demonstrate strong results through its Product Qualification Program, which subjects modules to rigorous lab and field evaluations designed to assess durability, reliability and performance under demanding conditions.



“Congratulations to Bila Solar for earning Top Performer recognition in Kiwa PVEL's 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard,” said Tristan Erion-Lorico, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Kiwa PVEL.“Bila Solar's recognition reflects the kind of demonstrated test performance the downstream solar market looks for when evaluating PV modules for long-term projects.”



The AA-Series 530-550 Watt Dual Glass Module features bifacial Mono PERC cell technology designed to increase energy yield, including in low-light conditions. The large-format module features a durable mechanical construction and is certified to withstand wind loads up to 2400 Pa and snow loads up to 5400 Pa. It also meets required industry certifications, including UL 61730 and UL 61215.



The 2026 Scorecard evaluates PV modules across a range of testing categories. Bila Solar's AA-Series 530-550 Watt Dual Glass Module was recognized as a Top Performer in thermal cycling (TC), damp heat (DH), mechanical stress sequence (MSS), potential-induced degradation (PID), light-induced degradation (LID) and light- and elevated temperature-induced degradation (LETID). To achieve Top Performer status in these categories, modules must meet Kiwa PVEL's defined reliability criteria, including low degradation thresholds, passing wet leakage requirements, no major visual inspection findings and, for select tests, passing bypass diode testing.



The recognition follows Bila Solar's recent ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system, further reinforcing the company's focus on process discipline, manufacturing consistency and continuous improvement.



Additional information about Bila Solar's recognized module can be found in Kiwa PVEL's 2026 PV Module Reliability Scorecard at .



About Bila Solar

Bila Solar is a pioneering solar energy company dedicated to transforming and powering the world through innovation in renewable energy. The company offers a diverse portfolio of high-performance solar modules, including its new 550W series of conventional dual-glass modules, proudly manufactured in the U.S.

With a strong commitment to domestic manufacturing, supply chain security and clean tech innovation, Bila Solar is accelerating the growth of American solar energy.



Bila Solar's U.S. headquarters and manufacturing operations are located in Indianapolis, Indiana. Learn more at and follow Bila Solar on LinkedIn, YouTube, X and Bluesky.

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CONTACT: Leah Wilkinson Bila Solar...ciates 7039070010