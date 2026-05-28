Karnataka CM Transition: We Are All Working Together, Says KH Muniyappa

Party's Focus on Unity for Next Election

Ahead of the chief ministerial transition in Karnataka, state minister KH Muniyappa on Thursday emphasised that all leaders in the state are working together under the leadership of one Chief Minister and asserted that the party's focus remains on winning the next election through unity and coordination.

Speaking to reporters, Muniyappa said, "The Governor is currently not at the main office (headquarters). However, everything will be fine. We are all working together under the leadership of one Chief Minister. A plan has already been formulated."

Stressing the importance of organisational solidarity for future political battles, he said, "Our goal is to achieve victory in the next election. For that, everyone must work together. Success is possible only if we work with unity and coordination."

Siddaramaiah to Resign, DK Shivakumar to be New CM

Calling it a firm decision of the leadership, Muniyappa further added, "Even though the Governor is not present, the necessary processes will begin soon."

His remarks come amid significant political developments in the state, with Karnataka Minister HK Patil confirming earlier in the day that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will tender his resignation at 3 PM.

Following a crucial breakfast meeting held at Siddaramaiah's official residence 'Kaveri', HK Patil announced that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is set to take over as the next Chief Minister. "Chief Minister will resign at 3 o'clock. CM Siddaramaiah said that we will make DK Shivakumar the new CM, he will become the CM," HK Patil told reporters.

Indications suggest that outgoing CM Siddaramaiah may travel to New Delhi to secure the final nod from the party high command regarding the selection of the new Deputy Chief Minister.

Unity Displayed at High-Stakes Meeting

The high-stakes transition meeting, which took place as the Congress government completed three years in office, witnessed symbolic gestures of unity, with DK Shivakumar touching Siddaramaiah's feet and the two leaders sharing a warm embrace in front of gathered ministers. The meeting was attended by senior cabinet members, including Priyank Kharge, KJ George, MB Patil, and Ramalinga Reddy, amid tight security.

Celebrations Erupt Amid New Demands

Meanwhile, political activity and celebrations escalated across the state. Former MP and DK Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh, arrived at Shivakumar's residence in Bengaluru, where supporters gathered to distribute sweets. In Kalaburagi, members of the Indian Youth Congress performed a special puja at the Shri Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, demanding the appointment of Minister Priyank Kharge as the Deputy Chief Minister in the new cabinet if Shivakumar takes over the top post.

While the Congress central leadership had previously dismissed reports of a leadership change as speculation, political manoeuvres intensified following recent meetings of both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)