Douyu International Holdings Limited Reports First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results
| Investor Relations Contact
| In China:
| Chenyang Yan
DouYu International Holdings Limited
Email:...
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
| Andrea Guo
Piacente Financial Communications
Email:...
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
| In the United States:
| Brandi Piacente
Piacente Financial Communications
Email:...
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
1“Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)” is defined as net income excluding share of loss (income) in equity method investments and impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments. For more information, please refer to“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” at the end of this press release.
2 "MAUs" refers to the number of active users (exclusive of innovative business, unless otherwise indicated) in a given period. "Mobile MAUs" refers to the number of active users using mobile devices in a given period. Average MAUs and average mobile MAUs for a given period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users or active mobile users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.
3“Quarterly average paying users” refers to the average paying users for each quarter during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users for each quarter of such period, by (ii) the number of quarters in such period.“Paying user” refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on the DouYu platform at least once during the relevant period.
4“Monthly average paying users” refers to the monthly average number of paying users during a given period of time calculated by dividing (i) the sum of paying users in each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.“Paying user” refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual gifts on the DouYu platform at least once during the relevant period.
5 Each ADS represents one ordinary share for the relevant period and calendar year.
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|As of December 31
|As of March 31
|2025
|2026
|2026
|ASSETS
|RMB
|RMB
|US$ (1)
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,759,127
|1,734,734
|251,484
|Restricted cash
|35
|-
|-
|Short-term bank deposits
|502,502
|498,673
|72,292
|Accounts receivable, net
|77,584
|53,899
|7,814
|Prepayments
|15,790
|16,310
|2,364
|Amounts due from related parties
|91,601
|71,442
|10,357
|Other current assets, net
|185,264
|204,214
|29,605
|Total current assets
|2,631,903
|2,579,272
|373,916
|Property and equipment, net
|5,040
|4,747
|688
|Intangible assets, net
|33,580
|28,478
|4,128
|Investments
|383,683
|377,961
|54,793
|Right-of-use assets, net
|7,900
|5,453
|791
|Other non-current assets
|57,845
|56,698
|8,219
|Total non-current assets
|488,048
|473,337
|68,619
|TOTAL ASSETS
|3,119,951
|3,052,609
|442,535
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|554,131
|546,070
|79,164
|Advances from customers
|2,311
|5,884
|853
|Deferred revenue
|236,900
|230,380
|33,398
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|218,921
|176,308
|25,559
|Amounts due to related parties
|112,307
|97,461
|14,129
|Lease liabilities due within one year
|6,703
|6,120
|887
|Total current liabilities
|1,131,273
|1,062,223
|153,990
|Lease liabilities
|1,306
|875
|127
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,306
|875
|127
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|1,132,579
|1,063,098
|154,117
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
| UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)
| (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|As of December 31
|As of March 31
| 2025
| 2026
| 2026
|RMB
|RMB
|US$ (1)
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Ordinary shares
|20
|20
|3
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,363,717
|5,363,717
|777,576
|Accumulated deficit
|(3,820,899)
|(3,793,495)
|(549,941)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|444,534
|419,269
|60,780
|Total DouYu Shareholders' Equity
|1,987,372
|1,989,511
|288,418
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|1,987,372
|1,989,511
|288,418
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|3,119,951
|3,052,609
|442,535
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
|UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$ (1)
|Net revenues
|947,051
|918,775
|821,817
|119,138
|Cost of revenues
|(833,543)
|(800,785)
|(692,444)
|(100,383)
|Gross profit
|113,508
|117,990
|129,373
|18,755
|Operating (expenses) income
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(72,929)
|(47,637)
|(48,376)
|(7,013)
|General and administrative expenses
|(35,787)
|(26,780)
|(36,809)
|(5,336)
|Research and development expenses
|(32,749)
|(33,810)
|(27,022)
|(3,917)
|Other operating income (expenses), net
|1,815
|(5,041)
|5,004
|725
|Total operating expenses
|(139,650)
|(113,268)
|(107,203)
|(15,541)
|( Loss ) income from operations
|(26,142)
|4,722
|22,170
|3,214
|Other expenses, net
|(58,554)
|(8,100)
|(3,476)
|(504)
|Interest income
|10,141
|16,884
|15,107
|2,190
|Foreign exchange income (expenses), net
|258
|(526)
|(587)
|(85)
|(Loss) income before income taxes and share of (loss) income in equity method investments
|(74,297)
|12,980
|33,214
|4,815
|Income tax expenses
|(5,134)
|(8,463)
|(5,889)
|(854)
|Share of (loss) income in equity method investments
|(181)
|(3,146)
|79
|11
|Net (loss) income
|(79,612)
|1,371
|27,404
|3,972
|Net (loss) income attributable to ordinary shareholders of the Company
|(79,612)
|1,371
|27,404
|3,972
|Net (loss) income per ordinary share
|Basic
|(2.64)
|0.05
|0.91
|0.13
|Diluted
|(2.64)
|0.05
|0.91
|0.13
|Net (loss) income per ADS( 2 )
|Basic
|(2.64)
|0.05
|0.91
|0.13
|Diluted
|(2.64)
|0.05
|0.91
|0.13
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating net (loss) income per ordinary share
|Basic
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|Diluted
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net (loss) income per ADS( 2 )
|Basic
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|Diluted
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Every one ADS represents one ordinary share.
| RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
| (All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|December 31,
|March 31,
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
|2026
|2026
|RMB
|RMB
|RMB
|US$ (1)
|(Loss) income from operations
|(26,142)
|4,722
|22,170
|3,214
|Adjusted Operating ( Loss ) Income (non-GAAP)
|(26,142)
|4,722
|22,170
|3,214
|Net (loss) income
|(79,612)
|1,371
|27,404
|3,972
|Add/(Reversal of):
|Share of loss (income) in equity method investments
|181
|3,146
|(79)
|(11)
|Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments(2)
|58,554
|8,100
|3,476
|504
|Adjusted net (loss) income (non-GAAP)
|(20,877)
|12,617
|30,801
|4,465
|Net (loss) income attributable to DouYu
|(79,612)
|1,371
|27,404
|3,972
|Add:
|Share of loss (income) in equity method investments
|181
|3,146
|(79)
|(11)
|Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments
|58,554
|8,100
|3,476
|504
|Adjusted net (loss) income attributable to DouYu
|(20,877)
|12,617
|30,801
|4,465
|Adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|(0.69)
|0.42
|1.02
|0.15
|Diluted
|(0.69)
|0.42
|1.02
|0.15
|Adjusted net (loss) income per ADS( 3 ) (non-GAAP)
|Basic
|(0.69)
|0.42
|1.02
|0.15
|Diluted
|(0.69)
|0.42
|1.02
|0.15
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net (loss) income per ordinary share
|Basic
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|Diluted
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares used in calculating adjusted net (loss) income per ADS(3)
|Basic
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|Diluted
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
|30,178,859
(1) Translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate are solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2026, in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board.
(2) Impairment losses and fair value adjustments on investments were included in the line item "Other expenses, net" of condensed consolidated statements of income (loss).
(3) Every one ADS represents one ordinary share.
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