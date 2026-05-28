Bangladesh Radio Broadcaster's Dress Code For Female Presenters Sparks Outrage

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, May 28 (IANS) Several women's rights activists, academics, artists, and civil society members in Bangladesh have expressed grave concern over a recent directive issued by state-owned radio broadcaster Bangladesh Betar regarding the dress code for female news presenters.

The guidelines instructed presenters to wear sarees or salwar-kameez with dupattas, while discouraging "large bindis" and advising against draping the dupatta on one side, local media reported.

In an open letter addressed to Bangladesh's Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapan, the signatories said that while they welcomed the withdrawal of the May 4 directive-- merely cancelling the directive was not enough, arguing that the regressive mindset behind such instructions requires critical assessments.

Calling the directive culturally insensitive, the signatories argued that it violated women's dignity and ran contrary to constitutional values of equality, individual freedom, and cultural diversity.

They also stressed that such restrictions perpetuate harmful social norms, discriminatory behaviour and entrenched controlling attitudes towards women in professional settings, Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune reported.

The signatories called for accountability for those responsible for drafting and issuing the directive, while urging authorities to adopt inclusive, respectful and non-discriminatory workplace policies in the future.

Recently, a latest international study revealed that female journalists across Bangladesh are nearly six times more likely than their male counterparts to experience sexual harassment, with most incidents remaining unreported due to fears of career repercussions, local media reported.

Covering 339 media professionals in Bangladesh, the survey found that 60 per cent of female respondents faced verbal sexual harassment, compared to 9 per cent of male respondents.

The findings are part of a multi-country study conducted by WAN-IFRA Women in News, City, St George's, University of London, and BBC Media Action, which surveyed over 2,800 media professionals across 21 countries. Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Business Standard, reported.

According to the report, most survivors in Bangladesh did not report incidents, largely out of concern over potential career-related consequences.

Of female media professionals who were subjected to verbal harassment in Bangladesh, 52 per cent did not report the abuse, while employers took no action against 43 per cent of reported cases.

"Sexual harassment has a deeply negative impact on those who experience it and the general working atmosphere in newsrooms. Research shows that no matter the type of harassment, experiencing it decreases job satisfaction and increases the risk of leaving the industry," The Business Standard quoted Lindsey Blumell of City, St George's, University of London, as saying.