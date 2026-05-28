Brazil's Inflation Tops The Target Ceiling The Rio Times

Key Facts

- The reading: Brazil's mid-month price index rose 0.62% in May, with 12-month inflation at 4.64%.

- The breach: That tops the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank's target range for the first time this year.

- The driver: Cheaper fuel slowed the headline, but food and drink jumped 1.38% and kept pressure on.

- The rates link: The reading curbs hopes for fast interest-rate cuts; the benchmark Selic sits at 14.50%.

- Latin American impact: Sticky prices keep Brazil's rates among the world's highest, drawing carry-trade flows.

Brazil's inflation has pushed above the central bank's target ceiling for the first time this year, a setback that dims hopes for quick interest-rate cuts even as cheaper fuel masked part of the rise.

The IPCA-15, a closely watched preview of official inflation, rose 0.62% in May. That was down from 0.89% in April, so the monthly pace slowed. But the result still came in above what economists had expected.

The figure that drew attention was the 12-month total. It climbed to 4.64% from 4.37% a month earlier. That is the running rate of price increases over the past year, and it is now rising again rather than cooling.

The statistics agency IBGE released the data on Wednesday. The mid-month index samples prices earlier than the full monthly reading. It serves as an early signal of where inflation is heading.

Brazil's central bank aims for inflation of 3%, with a margin of 1.5 points either way. That sets a comfort zone running from 1.5% up to a ceiling of 4.5%. The May reading of 4.64% sits just above that ceiling.

It is the first time the 12-month preview has topped the ceiling this year. Back in January, the same measure stood exactly at 4.5%. The line has now been crossed rather than merely approached.

A breach does not trigger an automatic penalty. But it is a clear signal that price pressures are not yet under control. It also makes the bank's job of guiding expectations harder.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Ibovespa · benchmark 175,744

-0.48% +25.94% over 12 months

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.06 0.00%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.98% SUZB3

Utilities +0.32% ENEV3

Financials -0.34% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Industrials -1.00% WEGE3, RENT3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

175,744

-0.48%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

70,021

+1.19%



S&P IPSAChile

10,838

+0.85%



S&P MERVALArgentina

3,072,011

+5.05%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,194.76

-1.51%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%

