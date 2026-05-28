Brazil's Inflation Tops The Target Ceiling The Rio Times
|Instrument
|Last
|Change
|YoY
|Prev.
|High
|Low
|Volume
|IBOV
|175,744
|-0.48%
|+25.94%
|176,589
|-
|-
|-
|USD/BRL
|5.06
|0.00%
|-10.26%
|5.06
|5.06
|5.06
|-
|SELIC
|14.50%
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|PETR4
|42.82
|-1.43%
|+35.81%
|43.44
|43.19
|42.15
|53,706,400
|VALE3
|83.45
|+0.46%
|+55.00%
|83.07
|83.94
|82.51
|10,605,000
|ITUB4
|40.32
|+0.65%
|+9.00%
|40.06
|40.82
|40.29
|21,549,100
|BBDC4
|18.00
|+0.90%
|+12.22%
|17.84
|18.20
|17.92
|23,956,700
|BBAS3
|21.07
|-0.19%
|-14.25%
|21.11
|21.50
|21.07
|13,576,200
|B3SA3
|16.48
|-2.72%
|+14.60%
|16.94
|17.28
|16.48
|22,369,300
|ABEV3
|16.61
|+0.12%
|+16.97%
|16.59
|16.92
|16.57
|37,015,200
|WEGE3
|43.45
|+0.02%
|-2.56%
|43.44
|44.36
|43.40
|3,915,700
|PRIO3
|62.98
|-2.73%
|+59.81%
|64.75
|64.15
|62.41
|9,292,700
|SUZB3
|42.09
|+0.98%
|-17.97%
|41.68
|42.86
|41.94
|7,294,600
|RENT3
|42.82
|-2.01%
|+0.40%
|43.70
|44.89
|42.72
|5,488,700
|AZZA3
|20.65
|+0.73%
|-50.83%
|20.50
|21.01
|20.21
|2,078,200
|CSNA3
|6.55
|-2.09%
|-27.22%
|6.69
|6.87
|6.50
|12,596,000
|GGBR4
|23.74
|+0.55%
|+47.64%
|23.61
|24.05
|23.31
|9,698,400
|ENEV3
|25.14
|+0.32%
|+75.93%
|25.06
|25.30
|24.87
|4,575,400
62.98
-2.73% B3SA3
16.48
-2.72% CSNA3
6.55
-2.09% RENT3
42.82
-2.01% PETR4
42.82
-1.43% SUZB3
42.09
+0.98% BBDC4
18.00
+0.90% AZZA3
20.65
+0.73%
The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.48%, with breadth positive - 9 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Energy lagged.From The Rio Times
Related coverage · 28 May 2026 Mexico's Stock Market Climbs Back Above 70,000 Points Read → Food Up, Fuel Down
Cheaper fuel was the main reason the monthly pace eased. Without it, the headline number would have been higher. That relief, however, hid a worse picture underneath.
Food and drink rose 1.38% and led the increase, with groceries the main culprit. Economists said the slowdown did not reflect a broad, steady fall in prices across sectors. They pointed to stubborn services costs and a pickup in industrial goods.
In short, the quality of the reading was worse than the headline suggested. A single soft month does not make a trend. The underlying core remained persistent.What It Means for Interest Rates
The central bank's benchmark Selic rate sits at 14.50%, among the highest in the world. Policymakers cut it by a quarter point in late April, the second such move in a row. The new data narrows the room for further cuts.
Banks responded by nudging their forecasts higher. Itau now sees 2026 inflation at 5.2% with risks tilted up, while XP and MAG Investimentos project 5.3%, Inter 5.1% and Genial 4.9%. Several flagged a higher-for-longer view on rates.
The next rate decision lands on June 17 and 18. The Iran conflict and its effect on energy prices remain the wild card. High rates also keep drawing carry-trade investors, who borrow cheaply abroad to earn Brazil's yields.Frequently Asked Questions What is the IPCA-15?
It is Brazil's mid-month inflation preview, published by the statistics agency IBGE. It samples prices earlier than the full monthly index and is treated as an early read on the direction of inflation.What is Brazil's inflation target?
The central bank targets 3% inflation, with a tolerance of 1.5 points in either direction. That creates a band from 1.5% to a ceiling of 4.5%. The May 12-month reading of 4.64% sits above that ceiling.Why did inflation rise if fuel got cheaper?
Cheaper fuel slowed the monthly pace, but food and drink rose 1.38% and offset much of that relief. Services and industrial goods also stayed firm, keeping the underlying trend uncomfortable.What does this mean for interest rates?
It narrows the room for cuts. The Selic sits at 14.50% after two quarter-point reductions, and banks have nudged forecasts up. The next decision comes on June 17 and 18.Does a breach mean prices will keep rising?
Not necessarily. One month above the ceiling is a warning sign, not a verdict. But economists said the makeup of the reading was poor, which raises the risk that pressure persists.Connected Coverage
For the rates context, see our report on Brazil's rising Selic forecast, and our running guide to Brazil's 2026 inflation. The fuel angle ties to our coverage of Brazil's fuel-tax and oil-revenue debate.
Read More from The Rio Times
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