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Brazil's Inflation Tops The Target Ceiling The Rio Times


2026-05-28 04:30:53
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Key Facts

- The reading: Brazil's mid-month price index rose 0.62% in May, with 12-month inflation at 4.64%.

- The breach: That tops the 4.5% ceiling of the central bank's target range for the first time this year.

- The driver: Cheaper fuel slowed the headline, but food and drink jumped 1.38% and kept pressure on.

- The rates link: The reading curbs hopes for fast interest-rate cuts; the benchmark Selic sits at 14.50%.

- Latin American impact: Sticky prices keep Brazil's rates among the world's highest, drawing carry-trade flows.

Brazil's inflation has pushed above the central bank's target ceiling for the first time this year, a setback that dims hopes for quick interest-rate cuts even as cheaper fuel masked part of the rise.

What the Numbers Show

The IPCA-15, a closely watched preview of official inflation, rose 0.62% in May. That was down from 0.89% in April, so the monthly pace slowed. But the result still came in above what economists had expected.

The figure that drew attention was the 12-month total. It climbed to 4.64% from 4.37% a month earlier. That is the running rate of price increases over the past year, and it is now rising again rather than cooling.

The statistics agency IBGE released the data on Wednesday. The mid-month index samples prices earlier than the full monthly reading. It serves as an early signal of where inflation is heading.

Why Topping the Target Ceiling Matters

Brazil's central bank aims for inflation of 3%, with a margin of 1.5 points either way. That sets a comfort zone running from 1.5% up to a ceiling of 4.5%. The May reading of 4.64% sits just above that ceiling.

It is the first time the 12-month preview has topped the ceiling this year. Back in January, the same measure stood exactly at 4.5%. The line has now been crossed rather than merely approached.

A breach does not trigger an automatic penalty. But it is a clear signal that price pressures are not yet under control. It also makes the bank's job of guiding expectations harder.

Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo
May 28, 2026 · 05:05

Ibovespa · benchmark 175,744
-0.48% +25.94% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 60% advancing

9 ▲ advancing6 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.06 0.00%

EUR / BRL 5.87 +0.03%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 94.73 +0.47%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Materials +0.98% SUZB3

Consumer Disc. +0.73% AZZA3

Utilities +0.32% ENEV3

Consumer Staples +0.12% ABEV3

Financials -0.34% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Mining -0.36% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Industrials -1.00% WEGE3, RENT3

Energy -2.08% PETR4, PRIO3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil
175,744
-0.48%

S&P/BMV IPCMexico
70,021
+1.19%

S&P IPSAChile
10,838
+0.85%

S&P MERVALArgentina
3,072,011
+5.05%

MSCI COLCAPColombia
2,194.76
-1.51%

BVL S&P PerúPeru
19,767
+0.37%

Full instrument board
Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume
IBOV 175,744 -0.48% +25.94% 176,589 - - -
USD/BRL 5.06 0.00% -10.26% 5.06 5.06 5.06 -
SELIC 14.50% - - - - -
PETR4 42.82 -1.43% +35.81% 43.44 43.19 42.15 53,706,400
VALE3 83.45 +0.46% +55.00% 83.07 83.94 82.51 10,605,000
ITUB4 40.32 +0.65% +9.00% 40.06 40.82 40.29 21,549,100
BBDC4 18.00 +0.90% +12.22% 17.84 18.20 17.92 23,956,700
BBAS3 21.07 -0.19% -14.25% 21.11 21.50 21.07 13,576,200
B3SA3 16.48 -2.72% +14.60% 16.94 17.28 16.48 22,369,300
ABEV3 16.61 +0.12% +16.97% 16.59 16.92 16.57 37,015,200
WEGE3 43.45 +0.02% -2.56% 43.44 44.36 43.40 3,915,700
PRIO3 62.98 -2.73% +59.81% 64.75 64.15 62.41 9,292,700
SUZB3 42.09 +0.98% -17.97% 41.68 42.86 41.94 7,294,600
RENT3 42.82 -2.01% +0.40% 43.70 44.89 42.72 5,488,700
AZZA3 20.65 +0.73% -50.83% 20.50 21.01 20.21 2,078,200
CSNA3 6.55 -2.09% -27.22% 6.69 6.87 6.50 12,596,000
GGBR4 23.74 +0.55% +47.64% 23.61 24.05 23.31 9,698,400
ENEV3 25.14 +0.32% +75.93% 25.06 25.30 24.87 4,575,400

Largest moves today PRIO3
62.98
-2.73% B3SA3
16.48
-2.72% CSNA3
6.55
-2.09% RENT3
42.82
-2.01% PETR4
42.82
-1.43% SUZB3
42.09
+0.98% BBDC4
18.00
+0.90% AZZA3
20.65
+0.73%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.48%, with breadth positive - 9 of 15 names higher. Materials led, while Energy lagged.

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Food Up, Fuel Down

Cheaper fuel was the main reason the monthly pace eased. Without it, the headline number would have been higher. That relief, however, hid a worse picture underneath.

Food and drink rose 1.38% and led the increase, with groceries the main culprit. Economists said the slowdown did not reflect a broad, steady fall in prices across sectors. They pointed to stubborn services costs and a pickup in industrial goods.

In short, the quality of the reading was worse than the headline suggested. A single soft month does not make a trend. The underlying core remained persistent.

What It Means for Interest Rates

The central bank's benchmark Selic rate sits at 14.50%, among the highest in the world. Policymakers cut it by a quarter point in late April, the second such move in a row. The new data narrows the room for further cuts.

Banks responded by nudging their forecasts higher. Itau now sees 2026 inflation at 5.2% with risks tilted up, while XP and MAG Investimentos project 5.3%, Inter 5.1% and Genial 4.9%. Several flagged a higher-for-longer view on rates.

The next rate decision lands on June 17 and 18. The Iran conflict and its effect on energy prices remain the wild card. High rates also keep drawing carry-trade investors, who borrow cheaply abroad to earn Brazil's yields.

Frequently Asked Questions What is the IPCA-15?

It is Brazil's mid-month inflation preview, published by the statistics agency IBGE. It samples prices earlier than the full monthly index and is treated as an early read on the direction of inflation.

What is Brazil's inflation target?

The central bank targets 3% inflation, with a tolerance of 1.5 points in either direction. That creates a band from 1.5% to a ceiling of 4.5%. The May 12-month reading of 4.64% sits above that ceiling.

Why did inflation rise if fuel got cheaper?

Cheaper fuel slowed the monthly pace, but food and drink rose 1.38% and offset much of that relief. Services and industrial goods also stayed firm, keeping the underlying trend uncomfortable.

What does this mean for interest rates?

It narrows the room for cuts. The Selic sits at 14.50% after two quarter-point reductions, and banks have nudged forecasts up. The next decision comes on June 17 and 18.

Does a breach mean prices will keep rising?

Not necessarily. One month above the ceiling is a warning sign, not a verdict. But economists said the makeup of the reading was poor, which raises the risk that pressure persists.

Connected Coverage

For the rates context, see our report on Brazil's rising Selic forecast, and our running guide to Brazil's 2026 inflation. The fuel angle ties to our coverage of Brazil's fuel-tax and oil-revenue debate.

Read More from The Rio Times

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The Rio Times

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