UAE Braces For Hotter Fair Weather Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">UAE residents can expect generally fair skies on Thursday as temperatures climb across much of the country, with low clouds forming over the eastern coast during the morning and humidity returning overnight into Friday.

The National Centre of Meteorology's outlook points to a stable early-summer pattern, shaped by weak surface pressure systems and an upper-air high-pressure extension. The combination is expected to keep conditions largely dry and clear while allowing daytime heat to build over internal and coastal areas.

Temperatures are forecast to reach 42°C to 47°C across internal areas, while coastal districts and islands are expected to record highs between 36°C and 42°C. Mountain areas will remain comparatively cooler, with maximum temperatures ranging from 32°C to 37°C. The broader temperature pattern keeps the UAE firmly within its late-May heat cycle, when the country typically moves towards sustained summer conditions.

Dubai is expected to see temperatures around 40°C, while Abu Dhabi could reach about 43°C. Some parts of the country may experience still higher readings, particularly in exposed internal zones where heat accumulates more sharply during the afternoon. Minimum temperatures are expected to range from 21°C to 27°C in internal areas, 23°C to 28°C along the coast and islands, and 25°C to 30°C over mountain districts.

Low clouds over the eastern coastline are likely to provide some visual relief during the morning, though they are not expected to signal any wider unsettled weather. The cloud formation is typical of coastal and eastern weather patterns at this time of year, especially when moisture interacts with local topography and changing wind flows from the Arabian Sea side.

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Humidity will become more noticeable by Thursday night and Friday morning over some coastal areas. Relative humidity levels are expected to rise as high as 75 to 90 per cent across coastal and island districts, 65 to 85 per cent in internal areas, and 70 to 85 per cent over mountain regions. Minimum humidity during the day is forecast to fall to between 10 and 35 per cent, depending on location, allowing dry heat to dominate through the afternoon.

Winds will be light to moderate, moving mainly from south-westerly to north-westerly directions. Speeds are expected to range from 10km/h to 20km/h, reaching 30km/h at times across coastal, internal and mountainous areas. The forecast does not point to severe wind disruption, though brief gusts may stir dust in open areas, particularly away from dense urban districts.

Marine conditions are expected to remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, offering relatively calm conditions for coastal activity. The outlook will be watched closely by marine operators, fishing crews and leisure users as temperatures rise and humidity begins to return overnight.

The weather picture forms part of a wider transition into the UAE's hotter months, when daily highs increasingly move above 40°C and outdoor exposure becomes a greater concern. Authorities typically advise residents to avoid prolonged activity during peak afternoon heat, stay hydrated, and take additional care with children, older people and outdoor workers.

The next few days are expected to remain mostly fair, though a gradual change in temperature is forecast over the weekend. Friday is likely to stay fair in general, with light to moderate south-easterly winds turning north-westerly during the day. Sea conditions are expected to remain slight in both main waters.

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Saturday is forecast to bring fair conditions again, with low clouds appearing over the eastern coast by morning. Temperatures are expected to ease, particularly along coastal areas. Winds may freshen at times, reaching up to 40km/h, while sea conditions could become slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

A further dip in temperatures is expected on Sunday, though fair weather will continue across much of the country. Winds may again freshen at intervals, and sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf could turn moderate to rough, while the Oman Sea is expected to remain slight to moderate.

The latest forecast underlines the UAE's familiar seasonal pattern: fair skies, limited cloud cover, strengthening daytime heat, and rising coastal humidity after sunset. For commuters and outdoor workers, the main concern will be afternoon heat rather than rain or unstable weather, with inland areas facing the sharpest thermal pressure through the day.