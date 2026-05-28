Naka Island Raises Phuket Luxury Stakes Arabian Post
The resort, located on Naka Yai Island off Phuket's east coast, has completed a series of enhancements designed to strengthen its appeal to affluent leisure travellers seeking privacy, wellness and destination-led experiences. The upgrades cover its Beachside Infinity Pool, villa interiors, spa facilities, restaurants, bar concepts and event spaces, reflecting a broader shift in Phuket's luxury sector towards secluded, experience-rich stays rather than conventional beach resort offerings.
A central feature of the refresh is the transformed Beachside Infinity Pool, positioned against the Andaman Sea and redesigned as one of the resort's main visual anchors. Its shape draws on Naka Yai Island and the resort's own brand identity, while a new deck and cabana area add a stronger leisure component for guests using the beach and pool zones. The redesign gives the property a more defined social space without diluting its private-island positioning.
The villa upgrades are aimed at travellers prioritising seclusion and personal space. The resort has enhanced its private pool villas with updated interiors, bespoke furnishings and fully air-conditioned spa-style bathrooms. The emphasis on private pools in every villa aligns with demand from couples, families and long-haul guests who increasingly favour self-contained accommodation after the pandemic-era shift towards privacy-led luxury travel.
Spa Naka by HARNN has also been expanded from six to eight treatment rooms, adding capacity at a time when wellness remains one of the strongest growth areas in resort hospitality. The spa refresh includes replenished tropical gardens, upgraded pathways and new relaxation areas, reinforcing the property's pitch as a wellness retreat rather than only a beach escape.See also Malaysia graft storm tests market trust
Dining has received equal attention. Aiyara, the resort's signature restaurant, has been repositioned around Thai cuisine with design cues inspired by the elephant and the country's cultural heritage. Veranda, the all-day dining venue, focuses on international menus in a beachfront setting, using natural materials such as reclaimed driftwood, rattan and pottery to reflect the surrounding marine environment. Rum Chapel offers Mediterranean flavours, seafood and imported premium ingredients, while Z Bar continues to serve as the sunset venue overlooking the Andaman.
The improvements come as Phuket's luxury and upscale hotel market remains highly competitive, with resort operators seeking to differentiate through design, privacy, food and wellness. The island continues to attract travellers from Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and domestic markets, although Thailand's broader tourism recovery has been uneven. Foreign arrivals rebounded strongly after border restrictions were lifted, but market composition has shifted, with softer Chinese demand and stronger competition from other regional destinations influencing pricing and occupancy.
Thailand welcomed nearly 33 million international visitors in 2025, below the previous year's level but still among the strongest performances in Southeast Asia. Phuket remained one of the country's most resilient destinations, supported by direct air links, villa-led accommodation, marine tourism and a mature luxury hospitality base. Upscale properties have benefited from travellers willing to spend more on privacy, wellness, curated activities and recognised hospitality standards.
The Michelin One Key recognition gives The Naka Island an additional credential in a crowded market. The Michelin hotel key system evaluates stays on criteria including architecture, character, service, comfort and value relative to the experience offered. Thailand's 2025 selection included 62 key hotels, with The Naka Island listed among One Key properties, a category described as a very special stay. The distinction is expected to support international visibility, particularly among travellers who use independent hotel rankings to choose high-value resort stays.See also CapBridge widens access to legacy planning
The resort's owner and operator ecosystem also adds weight to its positioning. The property is part of Marriott's Luxury Collection portfolio, while The Erawan Group is associated with the asset as a hotel investor and operator in Thailand's hospitality sector. The combination gives the resort access to global distribution, loyalty demand and professional asset management, while still allowing it to market itself around local identity and island seclusion.
Access remains central to the resort's appeal. The property is reached by a short speedboat transfer from Phuket, creating a sense of separation while keeping it close to the island's airport and main tourism infrastructure. Its location on Naka Yai allows the resort to market mangrove discovery, coastal activities, beach experiences and private dining as part of a contained luxury journey.
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