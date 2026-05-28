Naka Island Raises Phuket Luxury Stakes Arabian Post

The resort, located on Naka Yai Island off Phuket's east coast, has completed a series of enhancements designed to strengthen its appeal to affluent leisure travellers seeking privacy, wellness and destination-led experiences. The upgrades cover its Beachside Infinity Pool, villa interiors, spa facilities, restaurants, bar concepts and event spaces, reflecting a broader shift in Phuket's luxury sector towards secluded, experience-rich stays rather than conventional beach resort offerings.

A central feature of the refresh is the transformed Beachside Infinity Pool, positioned against the Andaman Sea and redesigned as one of the resort's main visual anchors. Its shape draws on Naka Yai Island and the resort's own brand identity, while a new deck and cabana area add a stronger leisure component for guests using the beach and pool zones. The redesign gives the property a more defined social space without diluting its private-island positioning.

The villa upgrades are aimed at travellers prioritising seclusion and personal space. The resort has enhanced its private pool villas with updated interiors, bespoke furnishings and fully air-conditioned spa-style bathrooms. The emphasis on private pools in every villa aligns with demand from couples, families and long-haul guests who increasingly favour self-contained accommodation after the pandemic-era shift towards privacy-led luxury travel.

Spa Naka by HARNN has also been expanded from six to eight treatment rooms, adding capacity at a time when wellness remains one of the strongest growth areas in resort hospitality. The spa refresh includes replenished tropical gardens, upgraded pathways and new relaxation areas, reinforcing the property's pitch as a wellness retreat rather than only a beach escape.

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Dining has received equal attention. Aiyara, the resort's signature restaurant, has been repositioned around Thai cuisine with design cues inspired by the elephant and the country's cultural heritage. Veranda, the all-day dining venue, focuses on international menus in a beachfront setting, using natural materials such as reclaimed driftwood, rattan and pottery to reflect the surrounding marine environment. Rum Chapel offers Mediterranean flavours, seafood and imported premium ingredients, while Z Bar continues to serve as the sunset venue overlooking the Andaman.

The improvements come as Phuket's luxury and upscale hotel market remains highly competitive, with resort operators seeking to differentiate through design, privacy, food and wellness. The island continues to attract travellers from Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and domestic markets, although Thailand's broader tourism recovery has been uneven. Foreign arrivals rebounded strongly after border restrictions were lifted, but market composition has shifted, with softer Chinese demand and stronger competition from other regional destinations influencing pricing and occupancy.

Thailand welcomed nearly 33 million international visitors in 2025, below the previous year's level but still among the strongest performances in Southeast Asia. Phuket remained one of the country's most resilient destinations, supported by direct air links, villa-led accommodation, marine tourism and a mature luxury hospitality base. Upscale properties have benefited from travellers willing to spend more on privacy, wellness, curated activities and recognised hospitality standards.