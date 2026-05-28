Meta Advises Eylsia Nicolas On India Bookkards Budget As Her Biography Pre‐Release Highlights Surging Global Demand For Her Music

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) North Palm Beach, Florida, United States ; Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Recording artist, inventor, and digital publishing innovator Eylsia Nicolas has pre‐released her biography Not Like Anyone Else as part of her BookKards pilot in India, with Meta India advising her on the budget structure for the test rollout. Early engagement with the interactive book format has been strong, but audience data shows an even more dramatic surge in demand for her music.





Eylsia Nicolas and BookKards



Over recent months, Eylsia's content has generated more than 250 million views across India and the Philippines, including over 100 million views on a single post in India. At the same time, the country version of her song "Never Stop Loving You" - originally recorded in Hindi for India - has held the #1 global position on the Groover Singer‐Songwriter charts for consecutive weeks.



"I believe people are ready for a new kind of book - something adaptive, personal, and alive," Eylsia said. "The early response to my biography means a lot to me, but the numbers also showed how deeply people connect with music. I'm grateful for that and inspired to create more."



Eylsia, who suffered lung and vocal‐cord damage before developing patented technology that helped her regain her original voice, is now building books that adjust in real time to each reader's level, language, and cognitive style.



"I believe the future of reading will be dynamic," she said. "My hope is that this technology can help more people - especially children with special needs - rediscover a love for books."



On the role of AI in creative work, she emphasized human direction and adaptation.



"I believe AI is simply another tool," she said. "What matters is how people use it. I hope our schools and institutions evolve quickly so everyone can benefit from the opportunities ahead."



Before her music career, Eylsia was the youngest winner of the Irish Open at age 14 and later competed at the US Open and Wimbledon before injury redirected her path.



"I've had to adapt many times," she said. "I believe people deserve support and guidance so their fears can lead to growth and a brighter future."



Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

Instagram:

TikTok: tiktok/@lisaeylsia

Facebook: facebook/eylsianicolas

YouTube:@eylsia

watch?v=5DT8K5I2ucc





About BookKards

BookKards is a patented digital publishing format that combines micro‐payments, short‐form storytelling, and future AI‐adaptive content. Designed for mobile‐first audiences, BookKards enables creators to publish emotional, shareable stories and earn revenue directly from fans.



About Eylsia

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 200 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.



About WORLDIPI LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.



Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.