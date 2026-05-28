Joyful Eid Celebrations Kick Off Across Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Families across Qatar embraced the spirit of sacrifice, unity, and joy as Eid Al-Adha celebrations commenced yesterday, with vibrant events lighting up popular destinations in Doha and beyond.

The first day of the holy festival saw thousands gather for prayers at mosques, followed by festive gatherings that highlighted Qatar's rich cultural heritage, family bonds, and warm hospitality. From the shores of Katara to the bustling alleys of Souq Waqif, the nation pulsed with traditional music, dazzling displays, and communal cheer.

At Katara Cultural Village, one of the most anticipated hubs, celebrations began in the afternoon and continued into the evening. Visitors enjoyed Qatari folkloric performances starting at 4pm, featuring artistic tableaux inspired by national folklore, rhythms, and songs that reflected Qatar's authentic identity. Children beamed with delight as they received Eid gifts (Eidiya) in two sessions at the Corniche, while a military parade added a majestic touch with precise formations.

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The highlight came with a spectacular 10-minute fireworks display that illuminated the Corniche, drawing cheers from families seated along the waterfront.“It's beautiful to see everyone together like this,” said Fatima Al-Mahmoud, who visited with her three children.A fireworks display illuminated the sky on the first day of Eid Al Adha. Pics by The Peninsula photographers.

“Katara always makes Eid special for the kids with the gifts and shows. It feels truly Qatari.” Planetarium shows at Building 41 offered an educational twist for families seeking a calmer experience amid the festivities.

The Eid celebrations at Old Doha Port feature a range of attractions, including traditional maritime band performances at Chabrat Al Mina, live musicians stationed across the district, complimentary Arabic coffee, and Eid gift box distributions throughout the festivities.A highlight of the activation is the Floward Eidiya initiative, where a branded bicycle moves through the Mina District distributing flowers and Arabic sweets to visitors, echoing the traditional practice of exchanging Eidiya among family and friends.

The maritime band performances were held in multiple sets at Chabrat Al Mina, reviving Qatar's seafaring heritage through rhythmic performances that reflect the country's historical connection to the sea.

Old Doha Port's Eid celebrations will continue until May 30, offering visitors an immersive cultural experience inspired by Qatar's maritime legacy while creating engaging activities for all ages.

Souq Waqif, the heartbeat of traditional Doha, was abuzz from early morning. Shoppers thronged the souq's narrow lanes, purchasing sweets, traditional garments, and gifts while savouring aromas of freshly grilled meats and Arabic coffee. The Eastern Square hosted additional entertainment, with families relaxing in majlis-style seating areas. Many residents combined visits with morning Eid prayers, turning the heritage site into a hub of social reconnection.Al Bidda Park offered a refreshing outdoor escape, with green spaces filled with picnic spreads, children's play areas, and casual family gatherings. The park's waterfront promenade saw steady footfall as residents enjoyed the pleasant weather and views of the Doha skyline.

Across other areas like Al Wakrah and The Pearl, similar scenes unfolded with community-focused events reinforcing the festival's themes of charity and compassion. Authorities had ensured smooth traffic flow and ample security, allowing celebrations to proceed seamlessly.

Eid Al Adha, commemorating Prophet Ibrahim's (peace be upon him) devotion, resonates deeply in Qatar. Many families performed the symbolic sacrifice (Udhiyah), distributing meat to the needy, a tradition that underscores the festival's emphasis on sharing blessings.

Organisers from entities like Qatar Calendar, Visit Qatar, and Katara Cultural Village Foundation coordinated the multi-venue programme to ensure inclusive access for both residents and visitors. Free entry to most events encouraged broad participation, reflecting Qatar's commitment to fostering national unity during significant occasions.

With three days of Eid ahead, residents are looking forward to more family visits, continued events, and moments of reflection.

In a nation where tradition and modernity harmoniously coexist, the first day of Eid Al-sAdha 2026 reaffirmed Qatar's vibrant cultural tapestry and the enduring strength of its community spirit.