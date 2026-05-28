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Presentation Materials For AB Civinity Bond Issue
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Civinity group of companies (AB Civinity), which provides building maintenance services and develops engineering and technology solutions, is today, on 28 May, presenting at a webinar the newly launched offering of a new bond issue (tranche) of up to EUR 15 million under the prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 18 July 2025 for the issuance of bonds of up to EUR 50 million (ISIN LT0000134413) and their listing on the Nasdaq regulated market.
Person responsible for the release of information
We are sharing the materials presented during the webinar.
ATTACHED:
- Webinar presentation Rules of AB Civinity Bonds Subscription Process Auction Text>Prospectus Supplement Civinity final Text>Final terms Tranche Text>General Terms and Text>Vadovo sprendimas
Person responsible for the release of information
Darius Alutis
Phone: +370 613 06 099
E–mail: Text> ...
Attachment
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Text>CIVINITY_Public_bonds_presentation_20260526
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